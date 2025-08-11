Monday, August 11, 2025 | 03:15 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / Govt shuts unit at largest Tamil Nadu nuclear power plant for maintenance

Govt shuts unit at largest Tamil Nadu nuclear power plant for maintenance

The Central Electricity Authority, India's power advisory body, said the 1,000 MW Unit 1 at Kudankulam in Tamil Nadu was shut on August 3

Nuclear

The other 1,000 MW unit 2 at Kudankulam is operating normally, according to the Tamil Nadu government

Reuters New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 11 2025 | 3:09 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India has shut a unit at its Kudankulam nuclear reactor, the largest in the country, for scheduled maintenance last week, according to an outage report, possibly spiking power prices for southern regions.

The 1,000 megawatt (MW) Unit 1 at Kudankulam in the southern state of Tamil Nadu was shut on August 3, the Central Electricity Authority, the country's power advisory body, said in a report dated August 7.

Confirming that one unit of Kudankulam is under maintenance, a senior official with Tamil Nadu Distribution and Generation Company said the state might have to tap market sources if the need for additional demand arises.

 

The official from the state government did not want to be identified as India's nuclear facilities are controlled by the federal government.

Earlier, the Kerala State Electricity Board Ltd (KSEBL) filed a petition with the state's electricity regulator, saying the shutdown is expected to worsen the peak-hour electricity shortages in some southern states, driving up short-term power procurement costs.

Also Read

Road, Highway, Road projects

Union Cabinet approves ₹2,157 crore highway expansion in Tamil Nadu

PM Modi

PM Modi meets Tamil Nadu farmers, lauds their focus on innovation

MK Stalin, Stalin

Tamil Nadu CM Stalin lays foundation for 14 projects worth ₹17.65 cr

Tamil Nadu seals ₹32,554 crore investment deals, creating 50,000 jobs

Tamil Nadu seals ₹32,554 crore investment deals, creating 50,000 jobs

SS

Vietnamese auto major VinFast inaugurates EV assembly unit in Thoothukudi

The 65-day outage, coupled with low volumes on power exchanges and increased demand from neighbouring states, had forced it to procure 300 MW of peak-hour power at rates as high as 9.18 rupees ($0.1048) per unit of electricity.

The utility finalised purchases from Tata Power at 8.75 rupees per unit and Greenko Energies at 9.18 rupees per unit for the slot between 07:00 PM IST and 00:00 AM IST slot throughout August, the petition showed.

"The projected peak-hour deficit of around 600 MW in August 2025 may worsen due to the scheduled refuelling outage of the Kudankulam nuclear power plant," KSEBL said.

Kerala's electricity regulator approved the emergency procurement but flagged concerns over the high tariffs.

The other 1,000 MW unit 2 at Kudankulam is operating normally, according to the Tamil Nadu government official.

India aims to expand nuclear capacity to at least 100 gigawatt by 2047, up from about 9 gigawatt currently.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

steel, steel industry

Indian alloy steel makers seek anti-dumping duty on cheap Chinese imports

FMCG SHOP, GST

Consumer goods companies bank on festivals for urban demand revivalpremium

The world is switching to electric mobility with breathtaking speed

EV adoption surges in developing nations, challenging oil demand narrative

quick commerce companies

Complaint against qcom players: Distributors submit additional info to CCIpremium

jobs

Costly middle layer faces the axe amid India's IT sector layoff drillpremium

Topics : Tamil Nadu nuclear plant nuclear power

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 11 2025 | 3:09 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayAll Time Plastics IPOQ1 Result TodayTata Motors Q1 ResultsBreaking News LIVEJSW Cement IPOUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon