Arijit Singh, Ed Sheeran collab in London, singing 'Perfect' song together

Arijit Singh collaborated with Ed Sheeran in London where they sang the 'Perfect' song together. The collaboration delighted his fans and filled the gap between British pop and Indian music

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
Last Updated : Sep 16 2024 | 4:25 PM IST

The global sensation, Ed Sheeran, recently shared the stage with Indian sensation Arijit Singh at a show in London. Singh has shared multiple images from the concert on his social media platform, thanking Ed Sheeran for showing up. 

The concert took place on September 15, where two iconic singers Arijit and Ed made the night unforgettable for their fans with their powerful performances on the famous song 'Perfect'. Apart from this, Arijit sung some of his most popular songs leaving his fans grooving, with tunes like Hawayein, Tera Hone Laga Hoon and many more.
Arijit also took to social media platform X to thank his fans for showing up in such large numbers. The 27-year-actor wrote, “#london, thank you for showing up in such a magnificent way last night. Love and Gratitude #arijitsinghlive Thank you @teddysphotos for the #perfect moment (red heart emoji) (sic).”

 
 

The collaboration sparked a frenzy on the internet. Several fans flooded social media platforms with comments talking about the show. One user wrote, "Arijit Singh and Ed Sheeran singing Perfect live is pure magic!" While another user wrote, “Arijit Singh may have just sung Perfect better than Ed himself!” A third user wrote, “This wasn’t on my 2024 bingo card, but it’s everything I didn’t know I needed.”

Ed Sheeran's India connection

This isn't Sheeran's first interaction with India in 2024. Previously, Ed Sheeran visited Mumbai for the final leg of his -=/x Tour (Mathematics) tour, where he didn't just win fans on stage. The global singer was seen posing with Indian megastar Shah Rukh Khan where he could be seen learning his signature pose and he also enjoyed traditional Punjabi sweets with Ayushman Khurrana.

He recently appeared on the Great Indian Kapil Show and Breakfast with Champions, where he bonded with India's cricket captain Rohit Sharma. 

Ed Sheeran is strengthening his cultural engagements with India. His recent collaboration with Arijit is making his bond stronger with India and is also developing a musical bridge between the UK and India. The excitement among fans is now even higher as they are eagerly awaiting what could be the next big East-meets-West musical collaboration.

First Published: Sep 16 2024 | 4:25 PM IST

