Betting app case: ED summons Rana Daggubati, Vijay Deverakonda & others

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has issued summons to four actors — Rana Daggubati, Prakash Raj, Vijay Deverakonda, and Manchu Lakshmi — as part of its investigation into the promotion of illegal online betting platforms, according to a report by The Times of India.
Rana Daggubati has been asked to appear before the ED on July 23, followed by Prakash Raj on July 30. Vijay Deverakonda is to appear on August 6, and Manchu Lakshmi on August 13. Officials have said that more people named in the case will receive summons gradually.
The ED has registered a case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) against 29 individuals, including actors, influencers, and content creators. This move follows four FIRs filed by the police in Panjagutta, Miyapur, Visakhapatnam, Suryapet, and Cyberabad. These complaints relate to the alleged promotion of online gambling and betting apps.
Other names under investigation
In addition to the four actors summoned, others reportedly under the ED’s scanner include actors Nidhi Agarwal, Praneetha, Sreemukhi, and Shyamala. Social media influencers and YouTubers like Harsha Sai, Bayya Sunny Yadav, and the 'Local Boy Nani' channel have also been named in the case. The ED’s probe began after a formal complaint was submitted on March 19, 2025, by Miyapur resident PM Phanindra Sarma.
Also Read
Sarma told the police that several young people in his area had started showing interest in online betting, influenced by celebrity endorsements on social media. He said, “I myself almost invested in such an app but stopped after my family advised me against it.”
He further alleged that celebrities and influencers were playing an active role in promoting gambling apps via digital advertisements, which had negatively affected the public. Sarma said, “These platforms target vulnerable groups with promises of easy returns, pushing them toward debt and distress.”
He named Rana Daggubati and Prakash Raj as promoting JungleeRummy, and Vijay Deverakonda as endorsing A23, in his complaint.