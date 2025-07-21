Monday, July 21, 2025 | 05:17 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Since 2014, 340 million people got jobs in MSMEs: Manjhi in Rajya Sabha

Since 2014, 340 million people got jobs in MSMEs: Manjhi in Rajya Sabha

Jitan Ram Manjhi said there is no dearth of money, and small workers are getting financial assistance under various schemes

Jitan Ram Manjhi, Jitan Ram, Manjhi

Manjhi also spoke on promoting digital upgrade and adopting artificial intelligence in MSMEs in Haryana to enhance productivity and competitiveness. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 21 2025 | 5:09 PM IST

Listen to This Article

More than 34 crore people have got jobs since 2014 in micro and medium enterprises through the Udyam and Udyam Assist portals, Union Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi informed the Rajya Sabha on Monday.

The Minister of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises gave the information while responding to supplementaries.

He said there is no dearth of money, and small workers are getting financial assistance under various schemes.

For Instance, he said, under the PM Vishwakarma Yojna, people such as cobblers and salon workers have received money.

 

Manjhi also spoke on promoting digital upgrade and adopting artificial intelligence in MSMEs in Haryana to enhance productivity and competitiveness.

"IndiaAI mission has been divided into seven pillars, such as IndiaAI Compute Capacity, IndiaAI Innovation Center, IndiaAI Application Development Initiative, IndiaAI Startup Financing, IndiaAI FutureSkills, IndiaAI Dataset Platform, and Safe & Trusted AI.

"We have been working under these pillars for the development of technology in Haryana," Manjhi said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

vegetable, Vegetables

Why a Karnataka vegetable vendor got a ₹29 lakh GST notice for UPI sales

New Parliament Building

Govt agrees to 16-hour debate on Op Sindoor, Pahalgam attack in Lok Sabha

Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu

Parliament LIVE news: We want to stand with truth, says aviation minister on Air India crash probe

Mehbooba Mufti,Mehbooba

Mehbooba Mufti urges Rahul Gandhi to raise Muslim issues in Parliament

Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Gajendra, Shekhawat

ASI has no inventory of privately-owned heritage homes: Govt tells Parl

Topics : Jitan Ram Manjhi MSMEs workers jobs

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 21 2025 | 5:09 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayMonika Alcobev IPO AllotmentGold-Silver Rate TodayReliance Jio Q1 ResultsUS Green Card DelaysSensex Fall TodayUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon