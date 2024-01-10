Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Education Dept shouldn't encroach upon jurisdiction of varsities: Bihar Guv

The Raj Bhavan had also written to Chief Secretary Amir Subhani in December over certain orders issued by the Education Department

student, studying, education, college, kota

Photo: Pexels

Press Trust of India
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 10 2024 | 9:25 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Asserting that the Education Department should not encroach upon the jurisdiction of the universities and the Raj Bhavan, Bihar Governor Rajendra V Arlekar assured vice-chancellors of state-run varsities of "appropriate actions".

In a statement, the Raj Bhavan said that a delegation of vice-chancellors of various state universities called on the governor and apprised him of the "high-handedness and unnecessary interference" by officials of the Education Department in their day-to-day affairs.
 
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
"The attitude of education department officials is adversely affecting the academic atmosphere in universities," it said on Tuesday.
"The governor assured all VCs that appropriate steps will be taken in this regard. The governor told them that the state education department should not encroach upon the jurisdiction of universities and the Raj Bhavan," it added.
 
The Raj Bhavan had also written to Chief Secretary Amir Subhani in December over certain orders issued by the Education Department.
 
Despite repeated attempts, Education Minister Chandra Shekhar could not be reached for a comment on the issue.

Also Read

Bihar Assembly approves raising caste quota in govt jobs, education to 65%

Bihar BTSC ITI Instructor Recruitment 2023 notice today on btsc.bih.nic.in

Bihar Police SI Recruitment 2023: Online registration starts today

Bihar govt cuts salaries of 2,081 teachers, suspends 22 in last 4 months

Bihar STET 2023 registrations begin on bsebstet.com, check details inside

Uddhav, speaker spar as Maharashtra awaits Sena vs Sena case verdict

Govt approves more than 150 armed CISF commandos for Ayodhya airport

Govt pension portal for defence personnel SPARSH suffers data breach

No information about surrender of convicts in Bilkis Bano case: Official

People struggle for warmth as unrelenting cold wave sweeps Delhi and UP

Topics : Education ministry education reforms judicial corruption Universities Bihar government

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 10 2024 | 9:25 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold Silver Price TodayICAI CA Result November 2023Delhi AQIGold-Silver Prices PNB Hikes MCLRBoycott MaldivesBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon