People struggle for warmth as unrelenting cold wave sweeps Delhi and UP

The night shelters in Delhi are aimed at providing a refuge to homeless people, who live on the streets and have nowhere else to go in the cold

Delhi winters, cold wave

A man warms himself with a bonfire on a cold and foggy winter morning, in New Delhi (PTI Photo/Sachin Saini)

ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 10 2024 | 8:26 AM IST

Listen to This Article

As the bone-chilling cold wave continued to sweep Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and elsewhere across the North Indian belt, people struggled to keep warm.
As the mercury went into a free fall in Uttar Pradesh, people sat around bonfires to take the warmth from the crackling flames.
In the national capital, homeless people were seen huddling in government-run night shelters.
According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Delhi experienced its coldest day this winter on Tuesday, with the minimum temperature dropping to 5.3°C.
It was still colder in neighbouring Uttar Pradesh, with the minimum temperatures in Kanpur and Agra dropping below freezing point -- at 1.1 and 1.0°C respectively.
The night shelters in Delhi are aimed at providing a refuge to homeless people, who live on the streets and have nowhere else to go in the cold. The shelters offer blankets, beds, hot water, and food to those seeking shelter.
A caretaker from one such night shelter home in Delhi's Anand Vihar told ANI that not only do these homes provide sanctuary to the people, amid the biting cold outside, they also have a rescue team that brings people lying on roadsides to the shelter.
"I work as a caretaker at the Anand Vihar night shelter. Here, we provide refuge to the homeless. We provide blankets, mattresses, beds, and food to people seeking refuge here. Our seniors bring them here. Our rescue team brings people found lying on the roads in the bitter cold," Mohit said.
"We provide all necessary amenities here. We provide blankets, beds, and hot water to help those seeking shelter stay warm and comfortable. The food is provided by Akshaya Patra (an NGO). They send us simple meals," a woman who works at the Anand Vihar night shelter told ANI.
"The amenities here are very good.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Jan 10 2024 | 8:26 AM IST

LinkedIN Icon