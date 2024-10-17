Business Standard
Home / India News / Eight coaches of Agartala-Lokmanya Terminus Express derail in Assam

Eight coaches of Agartala-Lokmanya Terminus Express derail in Assam

Eight coaches of the Agartala-Lokmanya Tilak Terminus Express derailed at Dibalong station in Assam's Dima Hasao district on Thursday afternoon, Northeast Frontier Railway officials said.

train

Photo: ANI's X account

Press Trust of India Guwahati
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 17 2024 | 6:21 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Eight coaches of the Agartala-Lokmanya Tilak Terminus Express derailed at Dibalong station in Assam's Dima Hasao district on Thursday afternoon, Northeast Frontier Railway officials said.

There were no reports of any fatality or major injuries yet, they said.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The cause of the derailment, which occurred at 3.55 pm, was yet to be ascertained.

The derailed coaches include the power car and the engine of the train.

An accident relief medical train has already left for the site from Lumding along with senior officers to supervise the rescue and restoration work.

Running of trains on the Lumding-Badarpur single-line hill section has been suspended, the officials added.

 

Also Read

vote, voting

ECI announces by-election dates for Assembly seats across seven states

BJP Flag, BJP

Assam BJP's poll unit holds meeting to discuss upcoming Assembly byelection

Earthquake

Earthquake of 4.2 magnitude hits parts of Assam, no casualty reported

Scam

Centre issues notification for CBI probe into Assam online trading scam

India-Bangladesh border

AFSPA extended in 4 districts of Assam amid recent turmoil in Bangladesh

Topics : Assam train

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 17 2024 | 6:18 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayWaaree Energies IPO GMPHyundai Motor IPOGold-Silver Price TodayIndia vs New Zealand 1st Test Day 2 LIVELatest News LIVEOctober Full Moon Day 2024IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon