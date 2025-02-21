Friday, February 21, 2025 | 12:48 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Jharkhand man locks ailing mother to visit Maha Kumbh with wife, kids

Jharkhand man locks ailing mother to visit Maha Kumbh with wife, kids

A Jharkhand man locked his ailing mother at home while traveling to Maha Kumbh with his family. She survived on flattened rice until police rescued her days later

Maha Kumbh Mela, Maha Kumbh, MahaKumbh, Prayagraj

(Photo: PTI)

Nandini Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 21 2025 | 12:48 PM IST

A 65-year-old woman was allegedly locked inside her home by her son while he travelled to Prayagraj for a holy dip at the Maha Kumbh, reported The Times of India.
 
The woman, identified as Sanju Devi, was confined in a Central Coalfields Limited (CCL) quarter in Subhash Nagar colony from Monday until her rescue on Wednesday, said the report.
 
Sanju Devi survived for days on flattened rice (chura) as her son, Akhilesh Kumar, along with his wife, children, and in-laws, embarked on a religious pilgrimage to the triveni sangam.
 

How did the incident come to light? 

Sanju Devi’s cries of hunger alerted neighbours, who then reached out to her daughter, Chandni Devi. Upon being informed, Chandni rushed to the house, and the Ramgarh police swiftly intervened. According to Ramgarh Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Parmeshwar Prasad, Akhilesh had locked his mother inside the house before leaving for the pilgrimage.
 
 
Akhilesh, a CCL employee, claimed he had arranged for her care, but the reality suggested otherwise.

Upon arrival, the police broke the lock and rescued Sanju Devi, who was then provided food and medical attention. She was later admitted to the CCL hospital for further treatment.
 

Maha Kumbh sees massive pilgrim turnout 

Meanwhile, the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj continues to witness a massive turnout. According to Uttar Pradesh government data, over 580 million people have taken a holy dip at the sacred Triveni Sangam, where the rivers Ganga, Yamuna, and Saraswati meet, since the event began.
 
On Thursday, the Uttar Pradesh government issued a statement citing a scientist’s remarks to debunk concerns about the purity of Ganga water. The government asserted that the river Ganga water in Prayagraj is as pure as alkaline water.
 
This comes after a Central Pollution Control Board report to the National Green Tribunal highlighted high levels of fecal coliform bacteria in the river. Despite the report, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath dismissed concerns, maintaining that the Sangam water remains fit for bathing.

First Published: Feb 21 2025 | 12:37 PM IST

