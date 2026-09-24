Election Commission row: Gyanesh Kumar must resign immediately, says Rahul

Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Thursday demanded the immediate resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, accusing Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and the CEC of undermining India's democratic system. “Gyanesh Kumar must resign immediately,” Gandhi said at a press conference at the Indira Bhawan in New Delhi. His remarks came a day after The Indian Express reported that two Election Commissioners had raised objections at least 14 times over 10 months to decisions and orders allegedly taken without their knowledge. Gandhi alleged that the actions of the CEC amounted to an attack on the Constitution and the country's legal framework.

“This is an attack on the Constitution and the legal structure of the country. You were supposed to ensure that the vote was protected,” Gandhi said.

He claimed that there was sufficient information to establish his allegations and warned that those responsible would face consequences.

“We have enough information to prove this with certainty. There are going to be consequences to this. We are not going to let democracy be destroyed and sit silent. Those responsible will be punished,” he said.

Gandhi also called on Kumar to turn approver, saying this would amount to an act of nationalism.

“My suggestion to Gyanesh Kumar is that he should turn approver. That would be an act of nationalism,” Gandhi said.

The Congress leader also alleged that PM Modi and Shah would be investigated over what he described as a "conspiracy to undermine the electoral process".

“PM Modi and Home Minister Shah are both going to be investigated for what is being done. They are at the top of this conspiracy, and they will be investigated for what they have done to this country,” Gandhi said.

Gandhi further accused the three of being “deshdrohis” (traitors). “A person destroying India's vote is desh-drohi; this is an act against the Indian state and people. We refuse to sit silent,” he said.

Gandhi also referred to remarks made by PM Modi and Shah about the BJP remaining in power for several decades. Gandhi played videos of the two leaders and asked people to listen to their tone.

“PM, home minister talk of BJP remaining in power for 30, 50 years but no political leader ever talked like this,” he said, adding, “Fact is PM, home minister have attacked and destroyed democratic architecture of this country,” he added.

The Election Commission, however, has said that Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi did raise issues related to the deletion of names from electoral rolls in various states and the handling of voter databases. The poll panel maintained that all ECI decisions, including those concerning the pan-India Special Intensive Revision (SIR), were unanimous and had the approval of all three commissioners.