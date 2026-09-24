Assam approves rules for compulsory registration of Muslim marriages

The Assam Cabinet on Thursday approved rules for compulsory registration of Muslim marriages in the state, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

The Cabinet also decided to provide a one-time exemption to women self-help group (SHG) members to complete their Aadhaar enrolment till March 31, 2027.

Addressing a press conference after chairing the Cabinet meeting, Sarma said, "The 'Assam Muslim Marriage Registration (Compulsory) Rules, 2026' to establish a uniform procedural framework for mandatory registration across the state has been approved." The rules have been framed under Section 25 of the Assam Compulsory Registration of Muslim Marriage and Divorces Act, 2024.

He said an earlier government decision had barred 'kazis' from registering Muslim marriages, but the alternative forum for registration was not mentioned.

"From now on, Muslim marriages will be registered by registrars. If the number of applications is more, then some panchayat-level officials could be authorised to register the marriages so that people don't face problems," the chief minister said.

The Cabinet also approved a one-time exemption for women SHG members to complete their Aadhaar enrollment till March 31, 2027.

"We had earlier decided to stop new Aadhaar enrolment for those above 16 years of age. But some women SHGs are not getting bank loans as all the members do not have Aadhaar cards. To facilitate them, we have given this exemption. But there will be no further extension," Sarma said.

The Cabinet also approved implementation of the Assam Sustainable Wetland and Integrated Fisheries Transformation (SWIFT) Project at a cost of Rs 796.88 crore.

Of the total project cost, an Asian Development Bank (ADB) loan will account for Rs 637.504 crore, while the state government will contribute Rs 159.376 crore.

"Through it, those in the fishery business will benefit. Also, infrastructure development work of 102 derelict community 'beels' (waterbodies) will be undertaken," the chief minister said.

The Cabinet approved allotment of 504 bighas of land at Niz-Gondhmow in Hajo in favour of the Industries, Commerce and Public Enterprise Department for setting up an industrial estate in Kamrup district.

It also approved a rent-based or pro bono model for construction of a state-of-the-art laboratory and ancillary infrastructure of the Spices Board under the Ministry of Commerce and Industry in Guwahati.

Under the arrangement, the Agriculture Department, in coordination with PWD (B), will undertake construction of the building as per the design and specifications provided by the Spices Board.

The Cabinet also approved state guidelines for financial assistance towards the promoters' contribution under the Centre's Agriculture Infrastructure Fund (AIF) scheme, along with the consequential financial provision.

Under the scheme, the state government will bear the entire 10 per cent mandatory promoters' contribution in the case of collective entities such as farmer producer organisations (FPOs), farmer producer companies (FPCs), primary agricultural credit societies (PACS) and cooperatives, Sarma said.

For individual beneficiaries, including farmers, agri-entrepreneurs, startups and SHGs, the state government will bear 5 per cent, while the beneficiary will contribute the remaining 5 per cent, he said.

The Cabinet also approved a proposal for an investment of Rs 11,000 crore by JK Lakshmi Cement Ltd towards setting up a clinker manufacturing unit and four associated cement grinding units in the state, which will generate direct employment of around 2,000 people.

The Cabinet further approved the State Capital Investment Subsidy for manufacturing units in Assam that are eligible under the substantive provisions of the Uttar Poorva Transformative Industrialization Scheme (UNNATI), 2024, but could not obtain registration under the scheme within the extended deadline of September 30.

It also approved the allotment of 256 bighas of government land at Pratapgarh in Sribhumi district for establishment of an agriculture college.

The Cabinet decided to supply subsidised sugar to National Food Security Act (NFSA) beneficiaries at Rs 30 per kg for October.

This will ensure that beneficiaries get both masur dal and sugar for Rs 100 during the coming month, Sarma said.

The Cabinet also approved granting the minimum of the pay scale to an additional 166 muster roll, casual and fixed-pay workers with effect from September 1.

It was also decided that elections to the Mising Autonomous Council and Sonowal Kachari Autonomous Council will be held in November, the chief minister said.