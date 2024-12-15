Encroachment removed, CCTVs installed in reopened temple in Sambhal

Business Standard
Police personnel were deployed outside the Lord Shiv and Hanuman temple which reopened after 1978 and a prayer ceremony (aarti) was performed on Sunday morning

Sambhal, Sambhal violence, UP Police

This comes after the district administration discovered the temple on Saturday | (Photo: PTI)

ANI
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 15 2024 | 11:19 AM IST

The district administration removed a wall that was built in front of the recently reopened temple in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal while undertaking an anti-encroachment drive in the area.

The temple premises have been cleaned and arrangements for electricity have been made. Moreover, CCTV cameras have also been installed for security reasons.

Meanwhile, Police personnel were deployed outside the Lord Shiv and Hanuman temple which reopened after 1978 and a prayer ceremony (aarti) was performed on Sunday morning.

This comes after the district administration discovered the temple on Saturday during the inspection being carried out in connection to the issue of electricity theft in the area.

 

"We came in the morning and cleaned the temple to perform the aarti. A Brahmin should be appointed here so that he can stay here. Till the time caretaker (for this temple) is appointed, we will take responsibility," Acharya Brahm Shukla, who performed the prayer ceremony, told ANI.

"I came to see the temple and performed the Pooja. This temple is around 400 years old. I had come here years ago and there were dharamshalas around the temple. But now only houses remain. I had seen on TV and Whatsapp. Thus, I came to see the temple. This is a Lord Shiva and Hanuman temple," Rajiv Kumar Gupta, a devotee, told ANI.

Sambhal Sub-Divisional Magistrate Vandana Mishra announced plans to restore the original structure of a temple that reopened on Saturday after 46 years.

"We have written to the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI)... Police will be deployed near the temple," she said.

Earlier, Sambhal Circle Officer (CO) Anuj Kumar Chaudhary revealed that the temple was discovered during an inspection related to encroachment complaints.

"We received information about encroachment on a temple in the area. Upon inspection, we discovered a temple at the site," Chaudhary told ANI.

Sambhal District Magistrate (DM) Rajendra Pensiya, who visited the site, reported that an ancient well was uncovered after the removal of a ramp constructed over it.

"The (ancient Lord Shiva) temple is being cleaned. A ramp had been built over the ancient well. When we dismantled the ramp, the well was revealed," DM Pensiya said.

The DM further explained that the ancient Lord Shiva temple was discovered during a district administration inspection for electricity theft. "The temple will be handed over to the community it belongs to, and action will be taken against those who encroached on it," he added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Dec 15 2024 | 11:19 AM IST

