Sambhal violence was pre-planned, aimed to disturb harmony: Akhilesh Yadav

Raising the issue during the Zero Hour in the Lok Sabha, the MP from Kannauj said Sambhal is known for its brotherhood and this 'well-planned' violence has impacted that harmony

Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav speaks | (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 03 2024 | 1:24 PM IST

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday claimed the violence in Sambhal in Uttar Pradesh was well-planned and aimed at disturbing communal harmony in a place that has long been a symbol of brotherhood.

He also claimed that the court-ordered survey of the Shahi Jama Masjid could hurt the 'Ganga-Jamuni tehzeeb' of the country.

Raising the issue during the Zero Hour in the Lok Sabha, the MP from Kannauj said Sambhal is known for its brotherhood and this "well-planned" violence has impacted that harmony.

"The incident that took place was a planned conspiracy. The BJP and its allies have been talking about digging and their repeated talks of digging (the area) will hurt the Ganga-Jamuni tehzeeb of the country," Yadav said.

 

He alleged the Sambhal administration acted in haste and demanded suspension of the officers concerned and filing of a case against them.

"This government doesn't respect the Constitution," the SP leader charged.

On November 19, a court of civil judge (senior division) of Sambhal passed an ex-parte order for a survey of the mosque by an advocate commissioner after taking note of a plea of the Hindu side which claimed the mosque was built by Mughal emperor Babur in 1526 after demolishing a temple.

On November 24, violence broke out in the area, leaving four people dead and many more injured.

First Published: Dec 03 2024 | 1:24 PM IST

