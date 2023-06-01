50 hydropower plants to come up in Arunachal's villages along China border

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Thursday said that his government is constructing about 50 small hydropower projects in the border outposts (BOPs) along the China border under the border village illumination programme.

Addressing a function on the occasion of celebration of 2 Arunachal Scouts' 10 years at Bomdila, he said that several small hydropower projects are already functioning and providing power to the nearby villages as well as Army units posted there.

Khandu said that as a legislator of a constituency (Jang-Mukto) that sits on the border with Tibet (China) in Tawang sector, he has always had respect and confidence in the Indian Army.

"At least once a year, I make it a point to visit the border outposts of my constituency, especially the Mago-Chuna sector. Besides meeting the people there, I always take time out to spend some quality time with the jawans posted along the border."

He said that the presence of youths of Arunachal Pradesh and other northeastern states donning Arunachal Scouts insignia made him swell with pride, and lauded the army units posted in Arunachal Pradesh for their bonding with the civilian population.

He said that the people of Arunachal Pradesh, who are born patriots, have immense respect for the Indian Army and thus bond with them well in every sphere.

Also Read Arunachal to sign deal with CPSUs to set up five hydropower plants China face-off, Assam border dispute hog news in Arunachal Pradesh in 2022 Growth of order villages resulting in signs of reverse migration: CM Khandu Over 180k villages ODF+, govt hoping to double it this year: Official Large villages at risk of losing out on development due to 'rural' tag Desilting of drains be completed by June 15: Delhi Mayor to officials Rajasthan received 62.4 mm rain in May, highest for month in over 100 years Sedition law should be retained with certain amendments: Law Commission Average daily domestic passenger traffic in May not hit by Go First's exit 22-km human chain to raise issue of Yamuna Pollution in Delhi on Jun 4

"Here, no civilian programme - be it a music festival, indigenous festival, health camp or any sporting event - is complete without participation of the Army. Likewise, no programme of the Army is complete without participation of the civilians," he remarked.

About the Vibrant Village Program (VVP) of the Central government to transform all villages along the border, Khandu sought cooperation of the Indian Army and Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) in its successful implementation.

"The Indian Army and CAPFs like ITBP, SSB and Assam Rifles, are posted all along the border. Their cooperation will be of utmost importance in implementing the ambitious VVP of the central government," he said.

For the convenience of the troops posted in high terrains, Khandu assured that all efforts are being made to ensure connectivity in both road and telecommunication sectors. While roads are reaching all remote outposts, he informed, more than thousand 4G towers are being installed all along the border.

Khandu also said that the state government is pursuing with the Central government to strengthen the Arunachal Scouts with more companies besides raising an ITBP unit specifically for Arunachal Pradesh. He requested the Army and CAPF units posted in the state to provide training to local unemployed youths in preparation for recruitment drives conducted every now and then including those under the Agniveer programme.

--IANS

sc/vd