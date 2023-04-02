Ensure farmers receive crop loss compensation before Baisakhi: CM Mann

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Sunday asked officials to expedite the process of special 'girdawari' (revenue survey) to assess crop damage due to inclement weather and ensure that farmers receive compensation before Baisakhi.

Baisakhi will be celebrated on April 14.

Untimely rains, hailstorm and high-velocity winds have damaged wheat and other crops in many areas of Punjab. The state government has announced a 25 per cent hike in compensation for crop loss due to the vagaries of weather.

In a statement issued here, Mann asked all the MLAs to meet the affected farmers.

"The MLAs should meet the farmers and listen to their grievances. Likewise, the officers should make sure that the special 'girdawari' is completed soon so that we can disburse compensation before Baisakhi," Mann said in a statement here.

Expressing solidarity with the farmers who lost their crops due to rain and hailstorm, Mann said his government is with the food growers in this hour of crisis.

He said the loss of every single penny will be compensated.

The chief minister said he is personally monitoring the entire drive to ensure that the affected farmers are compensated in the most transparent and expeditious manner.

Duly compensating the affected farmers remains the top priority of his government, he said.

There will be zero tolerance towards any laxity or lapse found at any level in the government machinery during the 'girdawari', Mann warned.

Before 'girdawari', public announcements are being made to ensure that people are aware of it, he said, adding that the 25 per cent hike in compensation has been announced to provide a healing touch to the farmers.

He said his government has also announced a moratorium on the repayment of loans taken by farmers from Primary Agricultural Cooperative Societies.