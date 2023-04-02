close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Ensure farmers receive crop loss compensation before Baisakhi: CM Mann

Expressing solidarity with the farmers who lost their crops due to rain and hailstorm, Mann said his government is with the food growers in this hour of crisis

Press Trust of India Chandigarh
Bhagwant Mann

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 02 2023 | 5:18 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Sunday asked officials to expedite the process of special 'girdawari' (revenue survey) to assess crop damage due to inclement weather and ensure that farmers receive compensation before Baisakhi.

Baisakhi will be celebrated on April 14.

Untimely rains, hailstorm and high-velocity winds have damaged wheat and other crops in many areas of Punjab. The state government has announced a 25 per cent hike in compensation for crop loss due to the vagaries of weather.

In a statement issued here, Mann asked all the MLAs to meet the affected farmers.

"The MLAs should meet the farmers and listen to their grievances. Likewise, the officers should make sure that the special 'girdawari' is completed soon so that we can disburse compensation before Baisakhi," Mann said in a statement here.

Expressing solidarity with the farmers who lost their crops due to rain and hailstorm, Mann said his government is with the food growers in this hour of crisis.

Also Read

Just a few people funded by Pakistan: CM Bhagwant Mann on Ajnala clashes

Punjab CM to hold meeting with state health officials on Covid situation

Punjab govt sets up panel for alternative crops to paddy to save water

Punjab govt won't hesitate in taking tough decisions: Kejriwal on Amritpal

Govt to not allow PTI's long march to enter Islamabad: Pakistan Minister

India's unemployment rate rises to 3-month high of 7.8% in March: CMIE data

Finmin notifies GST amnesty scheme for non-filers, small businesses

Rioters will be hung upside down if BJP forms govt in Bihar in 2025: Shah

Nepal seeks to sign electricity deal with India during Prachanda's visit

Rajasthan govt approves proposal to set up 3 new medical colleges in state

He said the loss of every single penny will be compensated.

The chief minister said he is personally monitoring the entire drive to ensure that the affected farmers are compensated in the most transparent and expeditious manner.

Duly compensating the affected farmers remains the top priority of his government, he said.

There will be zero tolerance towards any laxity or lapse found at any level in the government machinery during the 'girdawari', Mann warned.

Before 'girdawari', public announcements are being made to ensure that people are aware of it, he said, adding that the 25 per cent hike in compensation has been announced to provide a healing touch to the farmers.

He said his government has also announced a moratorium on the repayment of loans taken by farmers from Primary Agricultural Cooperative Societies.

Topics : Punjab | Bhagwant Mann | crop loss

First Published: Apr 02 2023 | 3:44 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Premium

Pakistan professionals struggle with higher costs as economy teeters

Image
5 min read
Premium

Amazon, others revamp 'free' shipping as costs soar, says report

Image
1 min read

Won't accept differential standards of security: EAM Dr S Jaishankar

Image
3 min read
Premium

Deutsche Bank, UBS hit as bank fears spark stress signals in markets

Image
3 min read

India aspires to take technical textiles market to $40 bn in 4-5 yrs: Goyal

Image
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Mallya bought properties in England, France while airline in crisis: CBI

Image
3 min read

Services hit as doctors go on strike against Right to Health Bill in Raj

Image
2 min read

Telecom operator Bharti Airtel launches its 5G services in Kolkata

Image
1 min read
Premium

Women, villages and the less affluent drive internet growth in rural India

Image
4 min read

Network Planning Group under PM Gati Shakti prog approves 6 infra projects

Image
1 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon