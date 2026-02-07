EU, India begin talks on Horizon Europe association to boost research ties

Horizon Europe, the European Union's key funding programme for research and innovation with a budget of Euro 95.5 billion running from 2021-2027, and India have launched talks for a possible collaboration.

Ekaterina Zaharieva, European Commissioner for Startups, Research, and Innovation, said: "Science works best when borders do not get in the way of ideas. Exploring India's association with Horizon Europe is about connecting talent, ambition and trust, and building solutions together at a global scale."

This follows the 16th EU-India Summit, at which leaders committed to boosting cooperation in trade, security, and science, marking a major shift in global scientific diplomacy. By seeking association with Horizon Europe--the EU's EUR95.5 billion flagship research and innovation program--India is moving toward the "closest form of international cooperation" the EU offers to non-EU nations.

Currently, India operates under a Co-Funding Mechanism (CFM). In this setup, Indian researchers can join EU projects but must secure their own funding from Indian ministries (like the Ministry of Earth Sciences).

If the new "Association" agreement is finalised, the landscape changes fundamentally. Indian institutions would receive grants directly from the European Commission, Indian scientists could lead and coordinate massive international research consortia and India would participate in the program on the same terms as EU Member States, in exchange for a fair financial contribution to the program's budget.

The Joint EU-India Comprehensive Strategic Agenda Towards 2030 places research and innovation at the centre of the strategic partnership and includes the launch of exploratory talks on Horizon Europe association as a concrete deliverable.

In recent years, this cooperation has also been strengthened through the EU-India Trade and Technology Council (TTC). Commissioner Ekaterina Zaharieva's visit to India last year, including exchanges in the TTC context, helped advance shared priorities and reinforce links between research and innovation ecosystems on both sides.

Association to the EU's Framework Programme for Research and Innovation is the closest form of international cooperation in science and technology between the European Union and a non-EU country.

At present, 22 non-EU countries are associated with Horizon Europe: Albania, Armenia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Canada, Egypt, the Faroe Islands, Georgia, Iceland, Israel, Korea, Kosovo, Moldova, Montenegro, New Zealand, North Macedonia, Norway, Serbia, Switzerland, Turkiye, Tunisia, Ukraine and the United Kingdom.