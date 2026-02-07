Saturday, February 07, 2026 | 04:20 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / PM Modi begins two-day Malaysia visit, talks to focus on defence, trade

PM Modi begins two-day Malaysia visit, talks to focus on defence, trade

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday arrived here on a two-day visit where he was received by his Malaysian counterpart Anwar Ibrahim.

PM Modi arrives in Malaysia on two-day visit (Image: X/ @narendramodi)

PM Modi arrives in Malaysia on two-day visit (Image: X/ @narendramodi)

Press Trust of India Kuala Lumpur
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 07 2026 | 4:13 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday arrived here on a two-day visit where he was received by his Malaysian counterpart Anwar Ibrahim.

"Landed in Kuala Lumpur. Deeply touched by the warm welcome extended by my friend, Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim at the airport. I look forward to our conversations and to further strengthening the bonds of friendship between India and Malaysia," Modi said in a post on X. 

 

Modi will hold wide-ranging talks with the Malaysian prime minister on Sunday, which are expected to produce a number of agreements to further expand cooperation between the two nations.

In his departure statement, the prime minister signalled that the visit would focus on a major push for deeper defence cooperation and robust economic engagement between the two countries.

"The historic ties between India and Malaysia have seen steadfast progress in recent years. I look forward to my discussions with Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, and further enhancing our comprehensive strategic partnership," Modi said.

"We will aim to deepen our defence and security ties, enhance our economic and innovation partnership, and expand our collaboration into new domains," he added.

India and Malaysia elevated their bilateral ties to a comprehensive strategic partnership in August 2024.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Delhi High Court

Blanket freezing of bank accounts arbitrary, violates rights: Delhi HC

India US trade deal

India handled US trade talks better than most nations: Former US official

Jairam Ramesh

Huglomacy, photo-ops meant little: Congress on India-US interim trade pact

Ritu Tawade

BJP names Ritu Tawade for Mumbai mayor; Shiv Sena's Sanjay Ghadi dy mayor

Traffic jam, Traffic, Delhi Gurugram Expressway

Govt outlines tunnel, elevated road and bypass projects to decongest Delhi

Topics : Narendra Modi Malaysia Defence trade India Malaysia

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 07 2026 | 4:13 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayAnthropic Claude CoworkMPC Home Loan RatesGold and Silver Price TodayPFC-REC MergerQ3 Results TodayBest FD Rates For Senior CitizenGate 2026 Exam DatePersonal Finance