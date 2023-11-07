Sensex (-0.03%)
Every 4th Indian uses cash for 25% of monthly household items: LocalCircles

Close to 56 per cent of the respondents polled in the survey added that around 5 to 25 per cent of their monthly household purchases

rupee, loan, indian rupee

Photo: Pexels

Ajinkya Kawale Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 07 2023 | 10:55 PM IST
Listen to This Article

Nearly one in every four Indians used cash for over 25 per cent of their monthly household purchases in the past 12 months, a survey by LocalCircles found. Close to 56 per cent of the respondents polled in the survey added that around 5 to 25 per cent of their monthly household purchases during the same period were transacted in cash and without a receipt. 15 per cent did not use any cash for these purchases . 

Salaries to domestic staff, personal services, home repairs, and travel were among the top categories paid in cash, without a receipt in the last 12 months, the survey found. Moreover, seven years after the demonetisation, the circulation of cash in the Indian economy and the adoption of UPI has grown.

First Published: Nov 07 2023 | 10:50 PM IST

LinkedIN Icon