Every 4th Indian uses cash for 25% of monthly household items: LocalCircles

Nearly one in every four Indians used cash for over 25 per cent of their monthly household purchases in the past 12 months, a survey by LocalCircles found. Close to 56 per cent of the respondents polled in the survey added that around 5 to 25 per cent of their monthly household purchases during the same period were transacted in cash and without a receipt. 15 per cent did not use any cash for these purchases .





Salaries to domestic staff, personal services, home repairs, and travel were among the top categories paid in cash, without a receipt in the last 12 months, the survey found. Moreover, seven years after the demonetisation, the circulation of cash in the Indian economy and the adoption of UPI has grown.