Amit Shah escapes narrowly as his vehicle touches power cable in Rajasthan

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said an inquiry into the incident will be conducted

Amit Shah, Madhya pradesh election

Shah was shifted to another vehicle in which he moved to Parbatsar and addressed the rally

Press Trust of India Jaipur
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 07 2023 | 10:27 PM IST
Union Home Minister Amit Shah had a narrow escape on Tuesday when a 'rath' in which he was travelling came in contact with an electricity wire in Rajasthan's Nagaur.
The incident occurred when Shah's cavalcade was moving to Parbatsar from Bidiyad village to address an election rally. While passing through a lane with shops and houses on both sides in Parbatsar, the upper portion of his 'rath' (specially designed vehicle) touched the power line which led to a spark and the subsequent snapping of the wire.
A video of the incident also surfaced online.
Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said an inquiry into the incident will be conducted.
The other vehicles behind the Shah's 'rath' immediately stopped and electricity was cut off.
Shah was shifted to another vehicle in which he moved to Parbatsar and addressed the rally.
Shah addressed three rallies in Kuchaman, Makrana and Nagaur in support of the party candidates for November 25 assembly elections.
In Jaipur, Chief Minister Gehlot told reporters at a press conference that an inquiry into the incident will be ordered.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Nov 07 2023 | 10:27 PM IST

