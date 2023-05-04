close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

EWS reservations: Bench led by CJI to hear petitions challenging SC verdict

The five-judge Constitution bench headed by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud on May 9 will hear review petitions challenging the earlier SC verdict

ANI Politics
Supreme Court (Photo: Wikipedia)

Supreme Court (Photo: Wikipedia)

2 min read Last Updated : May 04 2023 | 10:35 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The five-judge Constitution bench headed by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud on May 9 will hear review petitions challenging the earlier SC verdict upholding the Centre's decision and validity of the 103rd Constitutional Amendment which provides 10 per cent reservation in government jobs and educational institutions to Economically Weaker Section (EWS).

Last year in November, the five-judge Constitution bench by a majority of 3:2 upheld the validity of the Constitution's 103rd Amendment Act which provides 10 per cent EWS reservation in educational institutions and government jobs. An amendment granting 10 per cent reservations to EWS was upheld on November 7.

DMK among others have filed an appeal seeking review of the Supreme Court's order dated November 7. DMK has stated that since the impugned judgement affects the 133 crore population has sought for "open court hearing."

Another review petition has been filed in the Supreme Court against the judgement upholding the Centre's decision on EWS issues by Madhya Pradesh Congress leader Jaya Thakur who is the General Secretary of MP Mahila Congress.

The constitutional validity of the 103rd Amendment of the Constitution Act, 2019 was challenged before the top court and five judges bench decided on this issue by way of four separate judgments with different reasoning.

Three judgments upheld the 103rd Amendment of the Constitution Act, 2019 by passing three different judgments with different reasoning but one Judgement passed by Justice Ravindra Bhat alongwith Chief Justice of India that the 103rd Amendment of the Constitution (One Hundred and Third Amendment) Act, 2019 is to violate the basic structure of the Constitution on the ground of equality, especially the exclusion of the OBC/SC/ST.

Also Read

Supreme Court upholds 10 per cent reservation for EWS in 3:2 verdict

What does the EWS quota verdict mean for India?

Three questions on EWS quota: Here's what the Supreme Court judges said

Supreme Court to pronounce verdict on EWS quota today; What we know so far

Congress welcomes SC's EWS quota order, says process initiated under UPA

Scribe roughed up at Jantar Mantar; IWPC, Press Club demand probe

SC refuses to hear plea against disqualification of convicted politicians

Re-examine rape complaint against Vijayvargiya, others: SC tells court

Delhi govt to launch campaign to curb dust pollution next week: Gopal Rai

Delhi records fresh 199 Covid-19 cases, 3 deaths, positivity rate at 7.07%

Justice Ravindra Bhat's view regarding the limitation of 50 per cent is open because one of the constitutional amendments is still pending consideration and is still open.

The petitioner said that the impugned constitutional amendments are ultra vires as they alter the basic structure of the Constitution of India.

The petitioner prayed to review the order dated November 7 2022 passed by Justice Dinesh Maheshwari, Justice Bela M Trivedi and Justice J.B. Pardiwala.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : D Y Chandrachud Supreme Court EWS quota Constitution bench

First Published: May 04 2023 | 11:29 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Sundram Fasteners posts 19% rise to Rs 127.47 crore in Q4 net profit

Sundram Fasteners
2 min read

Moscow says US behind Kremlin drone attack, Russian forces target Kyiv

Chart
3 min read

CA, CS handling client money in PMLA ambit; FinMin notifies rules

CA, CS
3 min read

US regional banking woes worsen: PacWest, Western Alliance stocks tumble

banks, loans, bank regulations, fintech
1 min read

Re-examine rape complaint against Vijayvargiya, others: SC tells court

Supreme Court (Photo: Wikipedia)
4 min read

Most Popular

View More

163 Indian companies invested $40 bn in US; created 425,000 jobs: Report

Photo: Freepik
3 min read

Q4 results: Petronet LNG profit slips 18% to Rs 614 cr, revenue up 24.3%

Empty Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) cylinders are seen at a gas distribution centre at Dujana village in Noida (Photo: Reuters)
2 min read

LIVE: NCLT reserves its order on Go First's plea for insolvency resolution

flight
2 min read

Delhi witnesses unusual fog, rain in it's otherwise hottest month of May

Photo: PTI
1 min read

Biden admin looks past India's rights record as China worries deepen

Indian Air Force’s Russian-designed Su-30 MKi fighter jets fly over New Delhi
6 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateWorld Economic Forum

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateWorld Economic Forum

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateWorld Economic Forum

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateWorld Economic Forum

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateWorld Economic Forum

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon