Delhi records fresh 199 Covid-19 cases, 3 deaths, positivity rate at 7.07%

Delhi recorded 199 fresh coronavirus cases with a positivity rate of 7.07 per cent and three Covid-linked deaths on Thursday, according to data shared by the city government's health department.

With this, Delhi's case tally climbed to 20,39,741 and the death toll rose to 26,637, a health department bulletin said.

COVID-19 was incidental in all three deaths reported in the city, it said.

The fresh cases emerged from 2,815 tests conducted the previous day, the bulletin stated.

The number of active cases stands at 1,653. Of these, 1,303 patients are in home isolation, it said.

Delhi recorded 272 COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 8.39 per cent and one death on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, the capital logged 289 cases with a positivity rate of 9.74 per cent and one death.

The city reported 259 cases with a positivity rate of 14.3 per cent and two deaths on Monday.

Only 159 of the 7,976 COVID-19 beds in the national capital are occupied, according to Thursday's bulletin.

The number of COVID-19 cases in Delhi had dropped to zero on January 16 for the first time since the outbreak of the pandemic. However, the city has witnessed a spurt in fresh cases over the past month.

On April 11, mock drills were conducted in Delhi hospitals to ascertain their preparedness to deal with any eventuality.