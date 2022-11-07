In a 4 to 1 verdict, SC upholds the constitutional validity of EWS quota

-
ALSO READ
EWS quota: All that you need to know about the issue in the Supreme Court
Understanding the EWS quota
Supreme Court to pronounce verdict on EWS quota today; What we know so far
Court's verdict in Gyanvapi Mosque case today: All you need to know
Attorney General Venugopal raises three questions on EWS reservation
-
Supreme Court (SC) on Monday upheld the validity of the 10 per cent reservation to the economically weaker section (EWS) under the 103rd Constitutional Amendment. The five-member bench headed by the Chief Justice of India, UU Lalit, announced the judgement on Monday.
Justice Ravindra Bhat was the only dissenting judge. He disagreed with the exclusion of SC/ST from the EWS quota.
CJI Lalit is set to retire on November 8.
SC said that the EWS quota does not violate the basic structure of the Constitution set under the Indra Sawhney Case (1992).
On January 12, 2019, the government of India amended the Constitution to provide a 10 per cent reservation to the candidates from the general category that belongs to the "Economically Weaker Section (EWS)" of the society.
To qualify for the reservation, the household income of the candidate must be less than Rs 8 lakh per annum.
People belonging to OBC, SC or ST categories were not eligible for reservations under this amendment.
Critics argued that the amendment violated the basic structure of the Constitution.
In the Indra Sawhney & Others vs Union of India case, 1992, the Supreme Court stated that no amendment that violates the Constitution's basic structure would be valid.
It further stated that the total number of reserved seats and positions could not exceed 50 per cent of the total. Also, economic backwardness cannot be the sole reason for reservation.
Senior advocate P. Wilson argued that Articles 15(4) & 16(4) are enabling provisions to grant reservations which are affirmative action to offset centuries of social discrimination and promote equality. He added that the 103rd amendment nullifies and destroys the substantive equality sought to be achieved by Articles 15(4) & 16(4) & takes SC/ST/OBCs back to the pre-Constitution condition in the society.
"In Indra Sawhney, this court has held that reservations based on economic criteria will lead to virtual deletion of Art 15(4) and 16(4)", he said.
The government, however, said that to sustain a challenge against a constitutional amendment, it must be shown that the very identity of the Constitution has been altered.
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Mon, November 07 2022. 11:02 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU