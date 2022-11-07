In a 4 to 1 verdict, SC upholds the constitutional validity of EWS quota

(SC) on Monday upheld the validity of the 10 per cent reservation to the (EWS) under the 103rd Constitutional Amendment. The five-member bench headed by the Chief Justice of India, UU Lalit, announced the judgement on Monday.

Justice Ravindra Bhat was the only dissenting judge. He disagreed with the exclusion of SC/ST from the .

Lalit is set to retire on November 8.

SC said that the does not violate the basic structure of the Constitution set under the Indra Sawhney Case (1992).

On January 12, 2019, the government of India amended the Constitution to provide a 10 per cent reservation to the candidates from the general category that belongs to the " (EWS)" of the society.

To qualify for the reservation, the household income of the candidate must be less than Rs 8 lakh per annum.

People belonging to OBC, SC or ST categories were not eligible for reservations under this amendment.

Critics argued that the amendment violated the basic structure of the Constitution.

In the Indra Sawhney & Others vs Union of India case, 1992, the stated that no amendment that violates the Constitution's basic structure would be valid.

It further stated that the total number of reserved seats and positions could not exceed 50 per cent of the total. Also, economic backwardness cannot be the sole reason for reservation.

Senior advocate P. Wilson argued that Articles 15(4) & 16(4) are enabling provisions to grant reservations which are affirmative action to offset centuries of social discrimination and promote equality. He added that the 103rd amendment nullifies and destroys the substantive equality sought to be achieved by Articles 15(4) & 16(4) & takes SC/ST/OBCs back to the pre-Constitution condition in the society.

"In Indra Sawhney, this court has held that reservations based on economic criteria will lead to virtual deletion of Art 15(4) and 16(4)", he said.

The government, however, said that to sustain a challenge against a constitutional amendment, it must be shown that the very identity of the Constitution has been altered.