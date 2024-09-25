Ex-CM Champai claims J'khand govt withdrew security vehicles, police deny

Former Jharkhand Chief Minister Champai Soren, who joined the BJP last month, on Wednesday accused the Hemant Soren government in the state of putting his life at risk by withdrawing all security vehicles assigned to him. The former Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) leader alleged that withdrawing his security vehicles was a political conspiracy. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp The state police, however, rejected the charge saying that five vehicles are still engaged with the security of the former chief minister who also enjoys the services of 63 police personnel. "The Jharkhand government withdrew all security vehicles assigned to me, putting my life at risk, under a political conspiracy. I am not afraid of this move. The people of Jharkhand would provide security to me," Champai Soren told PTI.

He asserted that he never compromised with his values and people will give a befitting reply to the JMM-led coalition in the assembly polls due later this year.

Asked about Chief Minister Hemant Soren's remarks that the BJP bought political leaders in Jharkhand, Champai Soren said, "No one can dare buy me. I have made crystal clear the circumstances behind leaving JMM."



Champai Soren joined the BJP claiming that he was "humiliated" and "disrespected" by the JMM.

Responding to Champai Soren's remarks, the state government said the accusation about the withdrawal of all security vehicles is baseless since five cars are still being assigned to him.

In a statement, the police said that four other vehicles were recalled since those are part of the CM's carcade and cannot be used elsewhere.

It said that the former CM still enjoys the services of 63 security personnel including six bodyguards from the Special Branch.

Champai Soren also posted on X: "Ignoring all the rules and protocols, the state government has recalled the vehicles used for my security. I do not need any kind of security among my people in Jharkhand. The people of the state will answer this political conspiracy of playing with the security of a former CM.