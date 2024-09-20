Business Standard
Home / Politics / Why Hemant Soren hosts Jinnah's party leaders but dislikes Shah: Himanta

Why Hemant Soren hosts Jinnah's party leaders but dislikes Shah: Himanta

Sarma took a jibe at Soren saying he has no hesitation in extending a warm welcome to a delegation of Muslim League

Himanta Biswa Sarma, Himanta Biswa, Himanta, Assam

Sarma asserted that BJP was going to form the government in the state after the assembly elections. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Ranchi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 20 2024 | 6:55 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Launching a frontal attack on Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, his Assam counterpart Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday accused him of hosting Indian Union of Muslim League (IUML) leaders but "showing disdain" for BJP leaders including Amit Shah.
A delegation of IUML comprising party MPs ET Mohammed Basheer, MP and Haris Beeran, besides MLA Mohammad Bashir, met Soren at his residence here during the day. A CMO statement said it was a "courtesy meeting".
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Sarma, who is also the BJP's co-incharge of assembly elections in Jharkhand that are scheduled later this year, took a jibe at Soren saying he has no hesitation in extending a warm welcome to a delegation of "Muslim League" founded by Muhammad Ali Jinnah but has objection to BJP leaders coming to his state.
 
The Jharkhand government had earlier this month urged the EC to ask Union Home Minister Amit Shah to issue an advisory to BJP leaders Sarma and Shivraj Singh Chouhan to desist from "instigating" communal tension in the state for "narrow political gains" by misusing the official machinery.
"A delegation of IUML which was founded by Jinnah met the Jharkhand chief minister. I want to know why Jinnah's party came to Jharkhand. The CM extends a warm welcome to Kerala's Muslim League delegation but neglects BJP leaders and instead writes to the Election Commission to prevent them from coming. You offer tea and coffee to Jinnah's party leaders with family, why?" Sarma questioned.
He also demanded to know as to what was the content of the memorandum submitted by the IUML delegation to the Jharkhand CM.

More From This Section

PremiumModi in US

Why diaspora matters? Examining influence of US-based Indians in politics

Jairam Ramesh, Jairam

JP Nadda's response to Kharge's letter on Gandhi threats draw Congress' ire

AAP MLA Mukesh Ahlawat =

AAP MLA Mukesh Ahlawat to join Delhi Cabinet as Atishi prepares for CM role

Elections, voting, Lok Sabha elections

BJD cautions against rushing through with simultaneous polls proposal

BJP Flag, BJP

BJP cites Pakistan minister's remarks to slam Congress-NC alliance

Sarma asserted that BJP was going to form the government in the state after the assembly elections.
On opposition to 'one nation, one election', he said that the entire opposition in the country was left with only one agenda as to how to oppose Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Sarma said JMM's days were numbered in the state.
Earlier during the day, Soren in an apparent dig at BJP's 'Parivartan Yatras' scheduled across Jharkhand from Friday, said that leaders from other states would be seen "hovering like vultures, spreading communal tension".

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

medical insurance

Lawyers in Jharkhand to get Rs 5 lakh medical insurance. Know more

Hemant Soren

J'khand CM Soren meets Kharge, Rahul, assembly poll preparation discussed

Hemant Soren, Hemant, Jharkhand CM

Recruitment drive deaths: J'khand halts physical tests, BJP to seek probe

PremiumFormer Jharkhand CM Champai Soren (second from left) joined the BJP in Ranchi on August 30 in the presence of Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan (fourth from left), Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma (extreme right), and Jharkhand BJP Preside

BJP counts on a Soren to woo tribal votes in Jharkhand Assembly polls

champai soren joins bjp

Former Jharkhand CM Champai Soren joins BJP days after quitting JMM

Topics : Hemant Soren Amit Shah Himanta Biswa Sarma BJP Assam

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 20 2024 | 6:55 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEIndia vs Bangladesh Live ScoreUS Elections 2024Tolins TyresStocks to Buy TodayNorthern Arc Capital IPOBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon