Except Darjeeling leaf, other categories' demand marginally increased

Barring Darjeeling leaf the total demand for other categories of tea increased marginally during Sale-21, a Calcutta Tea Traders' Association (CTTA) official said here on Thursday.

The total demand increased by 4.43 per cent along with increased offered quantity during the auction as compared to last week, the official said.

The auction (Sale-21) was held on May 23 and 24.

According to CTTA data, the total offerings amounted to 1,05,635 packages (29,44,037 kg) comprising 35,599 packages of CTC leaf, 53,873 packages of orthodox, 3,930 packages of Darjeeling leaf and 12,233 packages of dust tea.

CTC leaf met good demand and a total of 7,80,512 kg of different categories was sold at an average price of Rs 184.91 per kg.

Around 38.72 per cent of the total demand was witnessed for CTC leaf at below Rs 150 per kg level while 12.57 was marked above Rs 250 per kg.

Western India operated on better teas and TCPL primarily engaged in medium variety. Some enquiry was in evidence from exporters regarding bolder brokens. Other internals registered fair support while Hindustan Unilever remained selective.

Orthodox offerings also marked good demand at a medium price range and a total of 9,60,739 kg of different qualities were sold at an average price of Rs 206.43 per kg.

About 21.1 per cent of the total demand was observed at below Rs 150 per kg and 15.99 per cent was witnessed at a higher price level. Thus medium variety scored near about 62.91 per cent. Middle East operated selectively while CIS marked good support.

Darjeeling leaf met with fair demand at a higher price level and a total of 30,905 kg of different qualities were sold at an average price of Rs 518.46 per kg. Around 49.69 per cent of total demand was witnessed at above Rs 500 per kg and only 1.87 per cent was sold at a lower price range. Exporters were fairly active. Local dealers and other internals were the mainstays. TCPL registered good support.

There was good demand for this week's dust offerings and 3,17,778 kg of different quality was claimed at an average price of Rs 189.65 per kg.

Around 34.89 per cent of the total demand was marked at a lower price level and 16.85 per cent was observed at above Rs 250 per kg, the data reflected.

Western India operated on better teas while other internals supported them well. Some enquiry was in evidence from exporters.

The number of buyers for CTC, Orthodox, Darjeeling leaf and dust tea was 115, 109, 49 and 74 respectively during this session, the official data added.