Darjeeling tea clocks two-decade low production in 2022 at 6.6 mkg

Figure is even marginally lower than in 2020, when a nationwide lockdown was imposed to contain Covid-19; Tea Board chief says output has gone down because due to old bushes

Topics
Darjeeling | Tea | Tea production

Ishita Ayan Dutt  |  Kolkata 

tea, beverage, cutlery

Darjeeling tea production stood at 6.6 million kg (mkg) in 2022, a two-decade low barring 2017 when the gardens had to shut down for 104 days due to the Gorkhaland agitation.

First Published: Fri, February 24 2023. 16:48 IST

