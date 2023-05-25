Two more cheetah cubs die inside Kuno National Park, another rescued

In another setback to Project Cheetah, two more cubs died on Thursday inside Kuno National Park in Sheopur district of Madhya Pradesh.
Earlier on Tuesday also one of the four cubs born to Namibian Cheetah Jwala had died.
The cubs were found dead in a gasping condition on Tuesday morning. They were reportedly weak and frail from birth, and may not have been getting enough milk from their mother.
Preliminary investigations suggest that malnutrition was a factor in the cubs' deaths. The monitoring team discovered them at the location where they were previously sighted, while one cub was observed moving around with their mother.
The team promptly alerted veterinarians, who rushed to the scene to administer essential medical care to the ailing cub. The last remaining cub has been rescued and shifted to the hospital for further treatment.
The forest department further stated that the cubs' frailty was likely a contributing factor, as they had exhibited signs of weakness since their birth.
Formerly known as Siyaya, Cheetah Jwala was brought to India from Namibia in September 2022. She had given birth to four cubs during the last week of March this year.
The fatalities take the total number of deaths to six in the past two months.