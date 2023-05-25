close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Two more cheetah cubs die inside Kuno National Park, another rescued

The fatalities take the total number of deaths to six in the past two months. The cubs were found dead in a gasping condition on Tuesday morning

BS Web Team New Delhi
One of the eight cheetahs brought from Namibia taking a rest in Kuno National Park, in Sheopur on Sunday.

Photo: Kuno National Park

2 min read Last Updated : May 25 2023 | 5:47 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

In another setback to Project Cheetah, two more cubs died on Thursday inside Kuno National Park in Sheopur district of Madhya Pradesh. 
Earlier on Tuesday also one of the four cubs born to Namibian Cheetah Jwala had died.

The cubs were found dead in a gasping condition on Tuesday morning. They were reportedly weak and frail from birth, and may not have been getting enough milk from their mother.
Preliminary investigations suggest that malnutrition was a factor in the cubs' deaths. The monitoring team discovered them at the location where they were previously sighted, while one cub was observed moving around with their mother. 

The team promptly alerted veterinarians, who rushed to the scene to administer essential medical care to the ailing cub. The last remaining cub has been rescued and shifted to the hospital for further treatment.

Also Read

Abundant resources, govt policies make Madhya Pradesh investors' haven

Adani Group to invest Rs 60,000 crore in MP over the next few years

Madhya Pradesh set to organise global investors summit in Indore

Madhya Pradesh govt plans to pay insurance premium of small farmers

Days after cheetah's death, Kuno National Park reports birth of four cubs

Govt crackdown soon on developers of delayed power projects: RK Singh

Adani case: Is Sebi's step to seek foreign fund details PR move, asks Cong

Chhattisgarh govt plans to plant 30 million saplings during monsoon

Centre accords 'Z-plus' category security cover to Punjab CM Bhagwant

Home Minister Shah to distribute 45,000 job offer letters in Assam


The forest department further stated that the cubs' frailty was likely a contributing factor, as they had exhibited signs of weakness since their birth.
Formerly known as Siyaya, Cheetah Jwala was brought to India from Namibia in September 2022. She had given birth to four cubs during the last week of March this year.

The fatalities take the total number of deaths to six in the past two months. 

Topics : Madhya Pradesh national park BS Web Reports

First Published: May 25 2023 | 5:47 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Amazon defers offer letters to freshers till January 2024 amidst layoffs

Amazon
3 min read

UK students pledge job boycott of insurers over fossil fuels: Report

industry, policy, climate change, green bond
2 min read

Online recruiter Apna to help Indians find work in global markets

Jobs, Insurance, Irdai
2 min read

Tripura Gramin Bank posts Rs 3.62 cr profit in FY22-23, CD ratio up 40.50%

Bank, Banking, PSBs
3 min read

A snapshot of term insurance plans with 2 riders offered by various firms

chart
1 min read

Most Popular

New Parliament inauguration: 75 years later, a tryst with Sengol again

New Parliament Building
4 min read

ED raids on foreign-registered online gaming portals at 25 locations

Enforcement Directorate, ED
3 min read

From Chola tradition to Jawaharlal Nehru: All you need to know about Sengol

New Parliament Building
3 min read

LIVE: 2 more India-born cheetah cubs die at Kuno National Park, say sources

Cheetah
3 min read

Adani group may invest $3 bn in Vietnamese renewable energy projects

Adani
1 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon