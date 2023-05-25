close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Kohinoor diamond to go on display at the Tower of London on Friday

The Kohinoor diamond, claimed by India, will go on display with a new exhibition at the Tower of London on Friday

Press Trust of India London
Kohinoor diamond

Kohinoor diamond

4 min read Last Updated : May 25 2023 | 5:50 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Kohinoor diamond, claimed by India, will go on display with a new exhibition at the Tower of London on Friday within a "symbol of conquest" setting to try and contextualise its turbulent colonial history in a transparent, balanced and inclusive way.

Kohinoor, also referred to as Koh-i-Noor, forms part of the new Jewel House exhibition at the tourist attraction and is accompanied by a video which charts the diamond's journey around the globe.

The attached labels for specific royal ornaments the Kohinoor has adorned over the years further explain the history of the diamond, which means mountain of light.

"The new exhibition explores the origins of a number of items in the collection, including the Koh-i-Noor, said a spokesperson for the Historic Royal Palaces (HRP), the charity that manages Britain's palaces.

"It references its long history as a symbol of conquest, which has passed through the hands of Mughal Emperors, Shahs of Iran, Emirs of Afghanistan, and Sikh Maharajas. We conducted extensive audience research before putting together this display, as well as consulting local community groups and specialist academics, which has informed our approach throughout and shaped our presentation of the Koh-i-Noor's story, the spokesperson said.

"Our aim throughout has been to present the history in a transparent, balanced and inclusive way, always informed by rigorous research, they added.

Also Read

India's diamond exports sluggish on weak US, China demand amid slowdown

Diamond production down 21%; 10K workers lose jobs, salary cuts for others

Delhi HC stops Andhra company from using Kohinoor Seed Fields trademarks

Kohinoor to be cast as 'symbol of conquest' in new Tower of London display

No Koh-i-Noor in royal coronation, but its intrigue continues to inspire

Two more cheetah cubs die inside Kuno National Park, another rescued

Govt crackdown soon on developers of delayed power projects: RK Singh

Adani case: Is Sebi's step to seek foreign fund details PR move, asks Cong

Chhattisgarh govt plans to plant 30 million saplings during monsoon

Centre accords 'Z-plus' category security cover to Punjab CM Bhagwant

Among the labelling to be used, the diamond will be described as a Symbol of Conquest, to note that it has had many previous owners, including Mughal Emperors, Shahs of Iran, Emirs of Afghanistan, and Sikh Maharajas.

"The 1849 Treaty of Lahore compelled 10-year-old Maharaja Duleep Singh to surrender it to Queen Victoria, along with control of the Punjab. Koh-i-Noor means Mountain of Light' in Persian, reads the label.

An Armlet dating back to 1830 has the label: Queen Victoria received the Koh-i-Noor diamond in 1850, set in this enamelled armlet. Now set with replicas, the central stone shows the Koh-i-Noor's earlier Mughal cut. It was re-cut in 1852 to improve its sparkle and conform to European tastes.

With Queen Alexandra's Crown of 1902, the label reads: The Koh-i-Noor, sometimes considered lucky, developed a reputation for bringing bad luck to men who wore it. From 1902 it was set in the crowns of several Queens Consort, beginning with Queen Alexandra's Crown, now set with replicas. The Koh-i-Noor is currently set in Queen Elizabeth The Queen Mother's Crown, 1937."

The exhibition, which runs until November, has been conceived as a special display of all the jewels that have returned to the Tower of London after their use during the historic Coronation ceremony of King Charles III and Queen Camilla. In a diplomatic move, Camilla had conspicuously chosen not to be crowned queen using the Kohinoor as per royal tradition.

"Following the Coronation of Their Majesties King Charles III and Queen Camilla, we are delighted to unveil our new Jewel House exhibition, which explores the history of this magnificent collection in more detail than ever before, said Andrew Jackson, Resident Governor of the Tower of London and Keeper of the Jewel House.

"The Crown Jewels are the most powerful symbols of the British Monarchy and hold deep religious, historic, and cultural significance. From their origins to their use during the Coronation ceremony, the new Jewel House transformation will present the rich history of this magnificent collection with more depth and detail than ever before, added Charles Farris, Public Historian for the History of the Monarchy at Historic Royal Palaces.

Alongside the exhibition, imagery from the Coronation on May 6 will feature in a new Crown and Coronation' display which will later tour the UK. The Crown Jewels have been kept at the Tower of London since 1661, continuing a tradition of protecting precious objects at the historic fortress.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : London Kohinoor diamond

First Published: May 25 2023 | 5:50 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Amazon defers offer letters to freshers till January 2024 amidst layoffs

Amazon
3 min read

UK students pledge job boycott of insurers over fossil fuels: Report

industry, policy, climate change, green bond
2 min read

Online recruiter Apna to help Indians find work in global markets

Jobs, Insurance, Irdai
2 min read

Tripura Gramin Bank posts Rs 3.62 cr profit in FY22-23, CD ratio up 40.50%

Bank, Banking, PSBs
3 min read

A snapshot of term insurance plans with 2 riders offered by various firms

chart
1 min read

Most Popular

New Parliament inauguration: 75 years later, a tryst with Sengol again

New Parliament Building
4 min read

ED raids on foreign-registered online gaming portals at 25 locations

Enforcement Directorate, ED
3 min read

From Chola tradition to Jawaharlal Nehru: All you need to know about Sengol

New Parliament Building
3 min read

LIVE: 2 more India-born cheetah cubs die at Kuno National Park, say sources

Cheetah
3 min read

Adani group may invest $3 bn in Vietnamese renewable energy projects

Adani
1 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon