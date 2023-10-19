close
Excise case: Court allows Sisodia to sign docs to allocate funds for works

The Court has allowed Manish Sisodia to sign documents to facilitate allocation of funds for development schemes for his assembly constituency

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia holds a press conference to announce that the Central Government denied approval to the committee that was constituted by Delhi Government to investigate the deaths of COVID patients due to oxygen shortage in the

Sisodia is currently in judicial custody in corruption and money laundering cases related to the alleged scam being probed by the CBI and ED, respectively

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 19 2023 | 8:35 PM IST
A court here on Thursday allowed former Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia, arrested in cases related to the alleged Delhi excise policy scam, to sign documents to facilitate allocation of funds for development schemes for his assembly constituency.
Special Judge M K Nagpal passed the order on an application moved by Sisodia.
On an application moved on behalf of A (accused) 8 (Sisodia), he has been permitted to put his signatures, under attestation of the court, on some documents pertaining to approval/allocation of funds for some development schemes pertaining to his Assembly Constituency, the judge said.
The judge had earlier allowed a similar application moved by Sisodia in August.
Sisodia is currently in judicial custody in corruption and money laundering cases related to the alleged scam being probed by the CBI and ED, respectively.
The two central agencies have alleged the Delhi government's excise policy for 2021-22 allowed cartelisation and favoured certain dealers who paid bribes for licences. The ruling Aam Aadmi Party has strongly refuted the charge.
The excise policy was scrapped after Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena recommended a CBI probe into alleged corruption.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Manish Sisodia Excise Duty Enforcement Directorate

First Published: Oct 19 2023 | 8:35 PM IST

