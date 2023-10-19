close
Himachal govt to reduce special road tax on tourist vehicles: CM Sukhu

The Chief Minister urged those associated with tourism industry, to ensure their participation and co-operate making Himachal Pradesh 'a green and a clean state'

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu

The Government will also set up a tourist helpline to be linked with already existing 1100 helpline number and was considering making the Home-Stay policy soon for the convenience of tourists, he said

ANI General News
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 19 2023 | 7:17 PM IST
Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said that the State Government would reduce the Special Road Tax (SRT) and other taxes levied on tourist buses, tempo travellers and commercial tourist vehicles. The Government is seriously considering revising the recently issued notification in view of SRT.
The Chief Minister was talking to a delegation of Shimla Hotel and Tourism Stakeholders Association at Oak Over here today, said an official statement from Himachal Government.
The Government will also set up a tourist helpline to be linked with already existing 1100 helpline number and was considering making the Home-Stay policy soon for the convenience of tourists, he said adding that besides air connectivity the road infrastructure in the State was also being strengthened and the work to connect all the districts with heliports was in progress and the government mulls to construct another Heliport in Shimla to increase the footfall of the tourists and enhance the tourism activities. The focus is on increasing the footfall of tourists to 5 crore per year in the State he reiterated, mentioned the official statement.
To ensure long stay of the tourists in the State, the tourist destinations will be equipped with world-class facilities he said, adding that the UV/ultra filtration technology will also be used in a phased manner to provide pure drinking water to the tourists and the people of the state and we are working in this direction.
The Chief Minister urged those associated with tourism industry, to ensure their participation and co-operate making Himachal Pradesh 'a green and a clean state'. Shimla Hotel and Tourism Stakeholders Association President, Mahinder Seth placed forth the various demands of the association, read the statement.
Chief Parliamentary Secretary, Sanjay Awasthi, Media Advisor to the Chief Minister, Naresh Chauhan, MLAs, Sanjay Rattan and Chandrashekhar, Chairman State Cooperative Bank, Devendra Shyam, former MLA Sohan Lal, General Secretary of the Association, Baljit Singh and other officials and members of the Hotelier Association were also present on the occasion.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Himachal pradesh government Himachal Pradesh

First Published: Oct 19 2023 | 7:17 PM IST

