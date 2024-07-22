Business Standard
Excise case: Court extends Manish Sisodia's judicial custody till July 26

Special Judge Kaveri Baweja passed the order after Sisodia was produced before the court on expiry of his judicial custody granted earlier

Sisodia, Manish Sisodia

Earlier, a Delhi court on July 15 had extended the judicial custody of Sisodia in a corruption case related to the alleged excise policy scam. Photo: Twitter

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 22 2024 | 5:38 PM IST

Listen to This Article

A Delhi court on Monday extended till July 26 the judicial custody of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Manish Sisodia in a corruption case related to the alleged excise scam.
Special Judge Kaveri Baweja passed the order after Sisodia was produced before the court on expiry of his judicial custody granted earlier.
The court had on April 30 dismissed the bail pleas of Sisodia in the corruption and related money laundering cases, lodged by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED), respectively, in the alleged scam.

Earlier, a Delhi court on July 15 had extended the judicial custody of Sisodia in a corruption case related to the alleged excise policy scam.
 
Special judge for CBI and ED Kaveri Baweja had then extended the custody of Sisodia till July 22 after he was produced before the court through video conference on the expiry of his judicial custody.

The court on April 30 dismissed the bail pleas of Sisodia in corruption and money laundering cases lodged by the CBI and the ED in relation to the alleged Delhi excise policy scam.

During the July 15 hearing, Manish Sisodia and other accused in judicial custody were produced before the court through video conferencing.

On July 15, Special judge Kaveri Baweja deferred hearing the arguments on charges after hearing the submission of Advocate Nitesh Rana, until July 22.
 
 

First Published: Jul 22 2024 | 5:38 PM IST

