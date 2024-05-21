Excise policy 'scam': Delhi HC extends Manish Sisodia's custody till May 31

The judicial custody of former Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia and another accused in the now-scrapped excise policy case has been extended until May 31. The decision was made during a recent court hearing, with the next date for proceedings scheduled for May 31.

Sisodia, along with the other co-accused, have been in judicial custody in connection with the alleged Delhi liquor scam case.

Earlier last week, a Delhi court had extended Sisodia’s judicial custody till May 30.

Sisodia is an accused in the probe related to the alleged irregularities in the now-scrapped Delhi liquor excise policy 2021-22. He was arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in February last year, following an eight-hour long interrogation in the case. A month later, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) also arrested him in the matter on March 9.

He is currently in judicial custody in both cases.

ED names AAP in excise scam case

On May 17, the ED told the Supreme Court that it has named the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) as an accused in the Delhi liquor policy case.

The statement was made by Additional Solicitor General (ASG), SV Raju, during the top court’s hearing in AAP leader and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's petition challenging his arrest by the ED.

It was the ED’s ninth supplementary charge-sheet in the case. The development followed two days after the probe agency had informed the Delhi High Court of its intention to designate AAP an accused in the case.

AAP rejects charges made by ED

The AAP has dismissed the ED’s accusations as unfounded, stating in a declaration that the ED is operating akin to a political arm of the BJP. The party alleges that the ED's motive behind this purportedly fraudulent investigation has been to implicate the AAP, citing it as political vengeance by the ruling authority.

Kejriwal granted bail by SC

It's noteworthy that Arvind Kejriwal, the Chief Minister of Delhi and colleague of Sisodia, was granted temporary bail in the same case last Friday by the Supreme Court. Kejriwal received conditional bail until June 1 due to the ongoing Lok Sabha elections. As per the court's directive, Kejriwal, who has been actively campaigning since his release, is prohibited from carrying out official duties.

What is the alleged excise scam case?

The case revolves around a money laundering investigation related to purported irregularities in the now defunct Delhi liquor policy of 2021-22. Several key figures of the AAP, including its national convenor Kejriwal, senior leader Manish Sisodia, and MP Sanjay Singh, were arrested by investigative agencies in connection with this case.

Kejriwal and Singh are currently out on bail.

The investigative agency has accused Kejriwal of being the central figure in the excise "scam," allegedly soliciting a bribe of Rs 100 crore from certain businessmen in exchange for manipulating the excise policy framework in their favour.

Additionally, the ED has implicated a "south group," purportedly a coalition of liquor businessmen and politicians, which allegedly paid bribes to influence the policy formulation in their favour. K Kavitha, a leader of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi, has also been named as an accused allegedly associated with this "south group."

The investigation was initiated two months after Delhi LG VK Saxena assumed office in May 2022. Following allegations of misconduct, the policy was scrapped in July 2022.