Who will be Narendra Modi's successor? Here is the Prime Minister's answer

On PM Modi's succession, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal alleged that the PM has decided to make Amit Shah the Prime Minister of the country

Modi, Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo: PTI)

Nandini Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 21 2024 | 2:19 PM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi dismissed allegations from opposition leaders on Tuesday, suggesting that he has anointed Amit Shah as his successor, asserting that no such arrangement has been made.

"I do not have any inheritance of my own, you are my inheritance and you are also my heir," said PM Modi during his address in Bihar's Maharajganj.
The Prime Minister's remarks come after Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal alleged that PM Modi, who turns 75 in 2025, has appointed Home Minister Amit Shah as his successor.

Kejriwal also highlighted that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has a retirement age of 75, which led to party stalwarts like LK Advani being sidelined.

"Prime Minister Modi is going to cross the age of 75 next year and has decided to make Amit Shah the Prime Minister of the country," said Kejriwal, adding that Modi has been working to ensure this transition.

Highlighting what he perceives as obstacles to Shah's ascension, Kejriwal singled out Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, suggesting a swift removal if the BJP secures power.

"There is only one person who could prove to be a thorn in the way of Amit Shah, and that is Adityanath. They have now decided to remove Yogi Adityanath within two months if their government is formed," Kejriwal said.

"In 2014, PM Modi made a rule that if anyone in the party is 75 years old, he will not be allowed to hold any post in the party or the government and will be made to retire. Following this, Advani and Murli Manohar Joshi were made to retire. PM Modi will turn 75 on September 17, 2025. PM Modi has decided to make Amit Shah his successor and to make him Prime Minister on September 17, 2025. PM Modi has been working on it for the last one or two years," Kejriwal had said in another address.
First Published: May 21 2024 | 2:19 PM IST

