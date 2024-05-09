Liquor scam case: ED to file chargesheet against CM Kejriwal on May 10

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) is expected to submit its first chargesheet against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in connection with the money laundering case associated with the now-scrapped liquor policy. This marks the initial occasion where the Delhi CM will be named as an accused in the case, according to a report in India Today.

The ED's action will coincide with a Supreme Court session scheduled for Friday, regarding interim bail for the Delhi chief minister concerning the liquor policy case. Within the chargesheet, Kejriwal will be labeled as a 'kingpin" and a key conspirator in the liquor policy case. The investigative agency has asserted that it has traced a money trail connected to Kejriwal.

During the proceedings on Wednesday, Justice Sanjiv Khanna, presiding over the Supreme Court bench, instructed Additional Solicitor General SV Raju, representing the ED, to prepare his arguments for Friday.

“We will pronounce the interim order [on interim bail] on Friday. The main matter related to the challenge to arrest will also be taken on the same day," Justice Khanna said.

On Tuesday, Kejriwal's plea for interim bail was unsuccessful in the Supreme Court, as the bench of Justices Khanna and Dipankar Datta adjourned without issuing an order granting him interim bail to enable him to take part in the Lok Sabha elections campaign.

The bench expressed concern that releasing the Delhi chief minister on interim bail might result in a conflict of interest if he were to continue discharging his official duties.

Kejriwal was arrested by the ED on March 21 regarding the liquor policy case and is presently lodged in Delhi's Tihar Jail.