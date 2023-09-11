Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close
Sensex (0.54%)
66958.63 + 359.72
Nifty (0.65%)
19947.80 + 127.85
Nifty Smallcap (1.35%)
5993.55 + 79.65
Nifty Midcap (0.97%)
41373.55 + 395.80
Nifty Bank (0.67%)
45459.15 + 302.75
Heatmap

Exercise Bright Star-23 moves on to its culmination phase, says IAF

The Indian Air Force on Monday highlighted that the Exercise Bright Star-23 has moved to its last phase

IAF, Indian Air force

This multinational Tri-Services military exercise marks a historic occasion, with 34 countries participating, making it the largest joint military exercise ever held in the Middle East and North Africa region | Photo: ANI Twitter

ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 11 2023 | 2:32 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Indian Air Force on Monday highlighted that the Exercise Bright Star-23 has moved to its last phase.
The last phase will involve assets of all participating forces and followed a build up to more complex joint missions.
Taking to their social media 'X', the Indian Air Force stated, "Exercise #BrightStar 23 moves on to its culmination phase. The last phase follows a build up to more complex joint missions and will involve assets of all participating forces. @indembcairo #DiplomatsInFlightSuits."
The Indian Navy Ship (INS) Sumedha arrived at Port Alexandria, Egypt on September 6 to participate in 'Exercise Bright Star- 23'. This edition of the multinational Tri-Services military exercise will see participation from 34 countries.
This multinational Tri-Services military exercise marks a historic occasion, with 34 countries participating, making it the largest joint military exercise ever held in the Middle East and North Africa region.
This is the maiden participation of the Indian Navy in Ex Bright Star, which will also saw the participation of Naval ships from other Friendly Foreign Navies. The exercises will span over two weeks with intense operations and training, aimed at reaffirming the ability of the participating navies to operate together as an integrated force and to highlight their shared commitment to maritime security and global stability through collaborative training and mutual understanding.

Also Read

Aditya-L1 launch: Isro sun mission's launch date, time, and where to watch

IAF contingent reaches Egypt, to participate in multilateral exercise

US to control land sales to foreigners within 100 miles of 8 military bases

39 years of Operation Bluestar: What happened in Punjab and the aftermath

India, France, UAE begin maiden joint maritime exercise in the Gulf of Oman

SC extends protection of journalists in FIRs lodged against them in Manipur

AI detects gallbladder cancer as accurately as radiologists in India: Study

Delhi govt bans manufacturing, sale, storage, use of firecrackers on Diwali

Arunachal villagers unwilling to go to Assam as dispute solving measure

Weather forecast today (Sept 11): Heavy rain in few states till Sept 14

According to the Indian Navy, E x Bright Star 23 is scheduled to be conducted in two phases. The Harbour Phase involves wide-ranging activities such as cross-deck visits, professional exchanges, sports fixtures and interactions for planning and conduct of the Sea Phase.
The Sea Phase will include complex and high-intensity exercises encompassing cross-deck flying, anti-surface and anti-air exercises including live weapon firing drills. The exercise provides an opportunity for the Indian Navy to enhance and demonstrate interoperability and also gain from the best practices in maritime security operations from its partner nations.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Indian Air Force Egypt Maritime

First Published: Sep 11 2023 | 2:32 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesLatest News UpdatesSovereign Gold Bond Tranche IIAsia Cup 2023 IND vs PAK Live ScoreLG Gram 16 ReviewStocks to WatchGold-Silver PricesBengaluru Bandh TodayG20 SummitTop Headlines Today

Companies News

Reliance explores chipmaking foray, in talks with potential partnerQuick commerce unicorn Zepto makes Ankit Agarwal chief product officer

Election News

Amit Shah to launch BJP's 'Parivartan Yatra' from Dantewada on Sept 12PM Modi confident people would support BJP in Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh

India News

Bengaluru Bandh today: Here's what's open and what's closed amid strikeAir Asia flight returns to Kochi airport due to suspected hydraulic failure

Economy News

Private equity firms TPG, Tepco, Brookfield in talks for JSW Neo stakeG20 Summit: 'Green' shoots seen in climate declaration, not much on fossils
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon