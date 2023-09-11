Weather forecast today (Sept 11): Heavy rain in few states till Sept 14

Until September 14, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted active monsoon conditions in several parts of the country. According to IMD, intense downpours have been anticipated over east Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh on 10th and 11th September and over upper east India during the next 2-3 days.

Additionally, the weather office has likewise anticipated an increase in rainfall with isolated intense showers over Odisha and Chhattisgarh from 12th September.

Weather forecast: Insights

IMD stated that the cyclonic circulations over Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan are likely to intensify rainfall in Kerala on September 10th and 11th. It also said that on Sunday and Monday, some parts of Kerala might get some isolated heavy rain. In addition, due to the cyclonic circulations that are also likely to form over the Bay of Bengal on September 12, it has been predicted that the state will receive moderate to moderate rainfall over the next five days.

Mathura, Uttar Pradesh, experienced waterlogging over the weekend's heavy rainfall. Residents and commuters alike were inconvenienced by severe waterlogging in several parts of the city.

The weekend brought rain to Delhi, but today's forecast calls for mostly cloudy skies with the possibility of very light rain or drizzle in a few places. The forecast for maximum and minimum temperature is expected to settle at 32 and 24 degrees celsius, respectively.

IMD Weather Forecasts: Brief Report

1. East India

Also Read Weather forecast today (Sept 4): Alert for rainfall across multiple states IMD Weather Forecast (Aug 23): Heavy rains in Delhi, UP and Northeast India IMD Weather Forecast (Aug 31): Heavy rainfall in many states till Sept 3 IMD Weather Forecast (Aug 28): Heavy rainfall in few states till August 29 IMD Weather Forecast Today (Aug 7): Rainfall, Thunderstorms in these states AI's SFO flight diverted to Alaska due to tech issue; lands later: Official Credit Suisse case: SC gives Ajay Singh last chance to pay, else face jail LIVE: Delhi govt bans manufacturing, sale, storage, use of firecrackers CM Sarma unveils Gandhi statue at Assam Legislative Assembly new building Chocolate tree, local produce: How hotels went all out for G20 Summit

• Isolated heavy rains are very likely over Odisha between September 12 and 14, Andaman and Nicobar Islands between September 10 to 13 and Jharkhand on September 13 and 14, as well as over Gangetic West Bengal on September 14.

• On September 14, Odisha will likely experience isolated very heavy rainfall.

2. South India

On September 10 and 11, IMD has predicted isolated heavy rain over Mahe and Kerala; between September 10 and September 14 over the coast of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

3. Central India

• Isolated intense rain over Madhya Pradesh on 10th and 11th September

• Vidarbha on 14th September.

• Chhattisgarh on 13th & 14th September.

4. Northeast India

Isolated heavy rains over Assam and Meghalaya from September 10 to 12; Manipur, Mizoram, Nagaland, and Tripura from September 10 to 14, and Arunachal Pradesh from September 10 to 11.

5. Northwest India

• Isolated intense rains likely over Uttarakhand on 10th, 13th and 14th September

• Uttar Pradesh on 10th and 11th September.