Experts discuss diaster-resilient infra in mountains at global conference

Global experts, who had gathered here as part of the World Congress on Disaster Management, discussed multiple issues and challenges for creating diaster-resilient infrastructure in mountainous regions, an official statement said on Wednesday.

The discussions were held as part of a special technical session steered by the Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure (CDRI).

The sixth edition of the World Congress on Disaster Management was inaugurated here on Tuesday and the four-day event will conclude on December 1.

The session, chaired by professor Anil K Gupta, focused on "challenges and solutions for building disaster-resilient infrastructure in mountains, emphasising sustainable development and technological innovation".

The collaborative discussions aimed to shape actionable frameworks, integrating disaster resilience into infrastructure development for mountain terrains, the statement added.