Experts discuss diaster-resilient infra in mountains at global conference

The session focused on "challenges and solutions for building disaster-resilient infrastructure in mountains, emphasising sustainable development and technological innovation"

Rescue workers

Press Trust of India Dehradun
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 29 2023 | 9:07 PM IST
Global experts, who had gathered here as part of the World Congress on Disaster Management, discussed multiple issues and challenges for creating diaster-resilient infrastructure in mountainous regions, an official statement said on Wednesday.
The discussions were held as part of a special technical session steered by the Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure (CDRI).
The sixth edition of the World Congress on Disaster Management was inaugurated here on Tuesday and the four-day event will conclude on December 1.
The session, chaired by professor Anil K Gupta, focused on "challenges and solutions for building disaster-resilient infrastructure in mountains, emphasising sustainable development and technological innovation".
The collaborative discussions aimed to shape actionable frameworks, integrating disaster resilience into infrastructure development for mountain terrains, the statement added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : infrastructure Disaster risk index

First Published: Nov 29 2023 | 9:07 PM IST

