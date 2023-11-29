Sensex (1.10%)
66901.91 + 727.71
Nifty (1.04%)
20096.60 + 206.90
Nifty Smallcap (1.14%)
6493.05 + 72.95
Nifty Midcap (0.81%)
42618.70 + 340.70
Nifty Bank (1.56%)
44566.45 + 685.50
Heatmap

CCPA asks e-tailers to set up mechanism to prevent unregulated sale of acid

In a safety notice, CCPA said before on-boarding sellers of acid, e-commerce players should take a separate undertaking from them on compliance of mandatory norms

Photo: Wikimedia

Representative Image (Photo: Wikimedia Commons)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 29 2023 | 8:25 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Consumer protection regulator CCPA on Wednesday said it has directed e-tailers to immediately put in place appropriate mechanisms to prevent sale of 'acid' on their platforms.
The Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA), headed by Chief Commissioner Nidhi Khare, also alerted consumers against purchase of acid on e-commerce platforms without adhering to the mandatory requirements.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
In a safety notice, CCPA said before on-boarding sellers of acid, e-commerce players should take a separate undertaking from them on compliance of mandatory norms.
CCPA said that enabling the purchase of acid in such a manner on the e-commerce platform is a clear violation to directions of the Supreme Court and the Ministry of Home Affairs advisory.
"As a result of this, the sale of corrosive acid is enabled by a mere click of a button. Such unverified manner of purchase can cause consumers and public at large to be left vulnerable, unprotected and unsafe, given that the product is capable of causing severe dermal corrosion," it noted.
The e-commerce players have been asked to mandate a requirement to upload a government-issued photo identity card to ensure that acid is not purchased by any individual below the age of 18 years on the e-commerce platform.
That apart, they have been asked to include a section during the purchase process where the buyer must provide specific reason/purpose to procure the acid, CCPA said in an official statement.
The safety notice has been issued taking in view the safety of consumers and public at large from such unregulated manner of sale of acid.
CCPA said it has come across the sale of highly corrosive acids on e-commerce platforms. Availability of hazardous acids in such a freewheeling and easily accessible manner can be dangerous and unsafe for consumers and to the public at large.
"It has been observed that neither there is any requirement to produce Photo ID issued by the government, nor there is any manner in which the purpose of buying the acid is recorded by the e-commerce platforms before placing an order," it said.

Also Read

NCDRC dismisses appeal filed by Cloudtail challenging CCPA's order

DFPCL to invest Rs 1,950 cr to expand Gujarat plant's nitric acid capacity

Coromandel commissions Rs 400 cr sulphuric acid unit in Visakhapatnam

Sebi finalising draft discussion paper over guidelines for 'finfluencers'

Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale: Hurry up! Get incredible deals today

Centre says 125 new projects taken up for exploration of critical minerals

Competition Commission names Sanjay Pandey as interim investigations head

Domestic coal-based power generation rises by 8.8% to 686.7 BU in Apr-Oct

SC to mull over forming guidelines on when governors can send bills to prez

Govt launches first-ever auction of critical minerals including J&K reserve

Further, there is no actual mechanism by which age verification of the buyer takes place before placing the order, it said.
It may be mentioned that the Supreme Court in the 2006 case of Laxmi vs. the Union of India had issued directions with respect to sale of acid and other corrosive substances.
Pursuant to the SC directives, the Ministry of Home Affairs had issued guidelines on August 30, 2013 to all states and Union Territories to take measures to prevent acid attacks on people.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Acid attack

First Published: Nov 29 2023 | 8:25 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveAnimal MovieTata Tech IPO Allotment Delhi AQISamsung Galaxy A05State Assembly Elections 2023 LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayUttarakhand Tunnel Collapse

Elections 2023

State Assembly elections 2023: Rajasthan to go to polls tomorrowAfter BJP comes to power, such people will stay in jail: Reddy on Owaisi

Technology News

OnePlus 12 to come in three colours, might get wood-grain textured variantGenerative AI, data analytics driving online retail momentum, say experts

India News

Weather Update today 24 Nov: IMD predicts heavy rain in many statesUttarakhand tunnel collapse: Rescue team to start drilling at 11 am today

Economy News

India could miss planned divestment targets by more than half this yearSBI set to increase interest rate after RBI's higher risk weight norms
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon