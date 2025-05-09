Fact Check: Govt debunks false report by China Daily on Indian jets' crash

Also Read
???? Fake News Alert! An old video is circulating on social media claiming a Pakistani attack on Jammu.#PIBFactCheck ✅ This video is originally from Dhaka, from February 2025. ✅ Here’s a report from that time: https://t.co/QNpSNvivo2 ????️ Don't fall for misinformation.… pic.twitter.com/ffbXyxBo3U— PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) May 9, 2025
A news report by @ChinaDaily falsely claims that at least three Indian jets crashed in Kashmir.#PIBFactCheck ✅ The image is from an earlier incident from 2019. ????Here is a news report from 2019: https://t.co/0BeLRorOvF ???? This is part of a coordinated propaganda campaign… pic.twitter.com/E1OQaDYkHV— PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) May 9, 2025
Is NSA Ajit Doval on Facebook⁉️#PIBFactCheck ???? This Facebook account is FAKE ✅ The National Security Advisor does NOT have an official Facebook account. ✅Citizens are advised to exercise caution and not engage with any impostor or fake profiles claiming to represent… pic.twitter.com/N6WNw4f4H5— PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) May 9, 2025
Fake News Alert ‼️ Pakistani social media handles are claiming that a Sukhoi Su-30MKI was shot down in Muzaffarabad, capturing an Indian Pilot alive.#PIBFactCheck ✅ This Sukhoi SU-30MKI of the Indian Air Force (IAF) crashed at Undre Vasti of Kulwadi village near Pune-Ahamad… pic.twitter.com/Fr5GITYQzL— PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) May 9, 2025
???? Pakistan Propaganda Alert! A video showing a heavy MLRS (Multiple Launch Rocket Systems) barrage is being falsely shared as a real Pakistani attack on India.#PIBFactCheck ✅ The video is from a video game and has been online for over 3 years. ✅ It has no connection to… pic.twitter.com/VXAE93YfXs— PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) May 9, 2025