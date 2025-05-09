Friday, May 09, 2025 | 05:30 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Hoarding banned in Chandigarh; traders given 3 days to declare stock

Hoarding banned in Chandigarh; traders given 3 days to declare stock

After this order, traders, shopkeepers, and business owners must report their stock of essentials to the Department of Food & Supplies within three days

Food prices

Food prices

Md Zakariya Khan New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 09 2025 | 5:27 PM IST

Listen to This Article

To ensure the availability of essential items such as rice, wheat, pulses, and sugar for the general public, the District Magistrate of Chandigarh has banned hoarding and stockpiling of these goods. The order came into effect at midnight on 9 May.
 
The directive has been issued under the Essential Commodities Act, 1955, and Section 163 of the Bhartiya Nagrik Suraksha Sanhita.
 
In his order, DM Nishan Kumar Yadav noted that certain individuals and traders were engaging in hoarding, which could disrupt the supply chain and trigger price hikes.
 
“It has come to notice that certain individuals, traders, and entities are engaged in the hoarding and unauthorised stockpiling of essential food items and fuel, including petrol, diesel and other daily necessities in the Union Territory of Chandigarh. Such actions are resulting in artificial scarcity, abnormal price rises, and potential law and order issues affecting the supply and distribution of essential food commodities to the general public,” the order stated.
 
 
Following this order, all traders, shopkeepers, and business owners must report their stock details to the Department of Food & Supplies within three days.

Also Read

Operation Sindoor

Operation Sindoor LIVE updates: MEA special briefing to begin shortly

Siren

Air warning in Chandigarh over possible drone attack, sirens sounded

gavel

Cash-at-door case: CBI court acquits ex-HC judge Nirmal Yadav after 17 yrs

snowfall

Avalanche alert issued for high altitude areas in four Himachal districts

Farmers Protest, Protest, Farmer Protest

SKM claims Punjab police 'raided' leaders ahead of Chandigarh protest call

 
Yadav also warned that anyone violating the order would face strict legal action. The public has been urged to report any cases of hoarding, black marketing, or unjustified price increases.
 
“In view of the emergent nature of this order, it is being issued ex-parte and is addressed to the public in general. Any breach of this order would invite action under Section 223 of the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, and other relevant provisions of law,” the order said.
 
Additional safety measures amid security concerns
 
As an added precaution in light of possible air strikes from Pakistan, the District Magistrate of Ambala has issued a separate order urging residents to avoid the use of outdoor lighting and power sources at night.
 
Meanwhile, Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan assured the public that the country has adequate food stocks. He also outlined measures to boost crop production amid the current tensions between India and Pakistan.

More From This Section

Hospitals, hospitals in India

Indian hospitals along borders are ready to deal any medical emergencies

Hospitals

Hospitals in India mark rooftops with red crosses amid tensions with Pak

vegetable, Vegetables

Fuel, vegetables, pulses in steady supply amid rising India-Pak tension

IPL, TV, JioStar, Indian Premier League

IPL 2025 gets suspended as national interest comes first, says JioStar

India US trade deal, India US trade surplus, India trade with US, US-India economic relations, trade deficit USA, mutually beneficial trade deal, US trade concerns India, America First trade policy, India imports from US, US exports to India, Indo-US

India offers steep tariff cuts to speed up trade pact talks with Trump

Topics : Chandigarh merchandise imports Rice prices Wheat prices Operation Sindoor Pahalgam attack BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 09 2025 | 5:27 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to watchBank Holiday Asian Q4 ResultsGold-Silver Price TodayKerala 10th Result 2025High Alert in DelhiQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon