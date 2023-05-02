close

Families with power bills of Rs 12k to be eligible for BPL cards: Khattar

Speaking in another village, Khattar said his government is paying utmost attention towards ensuring basic development works in every corner of the state

Press Trust of India
Manohar Lal Khattar

Manohar Lal Khattar (Photo: ANI)

2 min read Last Updated : May 02 2023 | 9:38 PM IST
Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Tuesday said families with annual electricity bills up to Rs 12,000 will now also be eligible for BPL ration cards, thus raising this limit from earlier Rs 9,000, but the overall annual income limit will remain unchanged.

They will also start receiving ration from this month onwards, according to an official statement.

This announcement was made during the chief minister's address to the villagers in Abhimanyupur on the second day of his 'Jan Samwad' programme in Kurukshetra district.

The statement said the income limit for Below the Poverty Line (BPL) cards will remain unchanged at Rs 1.80 lakh per annum.

Khattar also directed all the departments concerned to inform the beneficiaries of this new provision from Wednesday onwards.

Meanwhile, taking cognizance of the women's demand to close illegal liquor vends in Indira Colony, during the second day of Jan Samvad programme in Kurukshetra's Jyotisar, the chief minister issued directions to the officials to conduct inspection and shutdown illegal liquor vends with immediate effect.

He also announced the construction of a community centre in Jyotisar on the demand of Sarpanch Neha Sharma.

Speaking in another village, Khattar said his government is paying utmost attention towards ensuring basic development works in every corner of the state.

Dedicated efforts have been made to further strengthen roads and infrastructure of colleges, universities, medical colleges and health services, he said while interacting with residents of Dhurala village in Kurukshetra district during a "Jan Samvad" programme.

The chief minister assured the villagers that every demand regarding development works which have been put before him will be fulfilled at the earliest, according to the official statement.

Khattar said today people are getting direct benefits of the welfare schemes being run by the state government.

"People do not have to stand in queues to get benefits of any scheme, the delivery of benefits to the beneficiaries have been made available online," he said.

Through the 'Parivar Pehchan Patra' (family ID scheme), the government has made a database of all families in the state, Khattar said.

Khattar started the 'Jan Samvad' programme in Rohtak district last year and after that, the programme was organised in Sirsa, Sonipat, Karnal, Fatehabad, Bhiwani and Palwal districts.

During 'Jan Samvads', people share their grievances with the chief minister and he directs officials to resolve their problems on the spot.

