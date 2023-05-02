close

G20 disaster risk reduction working group meet to be held in Mumbai

This visit will cover inspection of the control room of the Disaster Management Department and a heritage-walk of the historic municipal building

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Last Updated : May 02 2023 | 9:56 PM IST
The second meeting of the G-20 Disaster Risk Reduction Working Group will be held in Mumbai from May 23 to 25.

More than 120 members will attend this meeting and on the sidelines of this meeting, representatives of the Working Group will visit BMC headquarters too, an official statement said here.

This visit will cover inspection of the control room of the Disaster Management Department and a heritage-walk of the historic municipal building.

On Tuesday, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal held a meeting at the headquarters of the civic body in Mumbai to review the preparations being made by the BMC and other agencies.

The work done by Mumbai in the last few years in the field of disaster management has been recognised not only at the national level but also at the global level, the statement read.

The scheduled meeting of Disaster Risk Reduction Working Group of the G-20 Council is an opportunity to highlight this achievement to the world.

Keeping this in mind, the BMC Commissioner directed all the agencies including BMC to maintain proper coordination and complete the pending works within prescribed time.

In view of this, the BMC Commissioner also mentioned that the ongoing renovation works in the BMC Headquarters building should be completed on time.

He also directed that all works should be completed by maintaining good coordination with all other stakeholder agencies.

A total of three Working Group Meetings of the G-20 Council are being held in Mumbai in the month of May.

In view of this, the BMC Commissioner stated, the departments concerned should complete the works of roads, sanitation, beautification etc. which fall within the jurisdiction in time and also by keeping in mind the experience dignitaries had during previous G-20 meetings in the city.

He also added that a review of the preparations in this regard will be taken in the next week, the statement said.

First Published: May 02 2023 | 10:46 PM IST

