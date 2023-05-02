Punjab has emerged as most preferred industrial destination: Bhagwant Mann

Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday claimed that the state has emerged as the most preferred industrial destination in the country and is witnessing comprehensive development in every sphere.

Addressing a gathering after dedicating a plant of steel coating products here, the chief minister said the plant has been set up at a cost of Rs 247 crore and it will provide employment to 600 youth.

This is a zero liquid discharge plant which will neither pollute water nor air, said an official release quoting Mann.

Due to the industry-friendly policy of the state government, Punjab has emerged as the most favourable investment destination across the country, said Mann.

The CM said a strong association between the state government and industrialists has made Punjab an industrial hub in the country.

His government's vision and ambition is to keep pace with changing expectations and new challenges, said Mann.

He said his government has introduced several policies and initiatives to support businesses and investors. This has resulted in putting the state on a high economic growth trajectory.

The CM said the new industrial policy 2022 aims to attract huge investment and generate maximum employment in the coming five years.

He said the policy provides competitive incentives to all segments of investments including expansions and new micro, small and medium enterprises, large units, export promotion, startups and others.