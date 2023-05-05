close

Farmers to gather in wrestlers' support at Jantar Mantar: Samyukta Kisan

Samyukta Kisan Morcha (non-political) said a large number of farmers will gather at the Janta Mantar here on May 8 in support of wrestlers

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Wrestlers Bajrang Punia, Sakshee Malikkh, Vinesh Phogat and others protest at Jantar Mantar in Delhi

1 min read Last Updated : May 05 2023 | 6:58 PM IST
The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (non-political) on Friday said a large number of farmers will gather at the Janta Mantar here on May 8 in support of wrestlers protesting against Wrestling Federation of India president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

A blame game erupted between the Delhi Police and protesting wrestlers on Thursday over a late-night scuffle at Jantar Mantar which led to a political slugfest and a threat by the grapplers to return their medals and awards, including Padma Shri, to the government.

The outfit also reiterated its demand for Singh's arrest.

The outfit also reiterated its demand for Singh's arrest.

The SKM (non-political), a breakaway group of the Samyukt Kisan Morcha that spearheaded the year-long agitation against the now-repealed farm laws of the Centre, said farmers' organisations associated with it also unanimously passed a resolution demanding the arrest of the WFI chief during a virtual meeting.

The wrestlers have launched a second round of protest at Jantar Mantar here against Singh, a sexual harassment accused.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: May 05 2023 | 7:28 PM IST

Coal to dominate India power mix until 2030 despite record renewables push

coal
3 min read

LIVE: Covid-19 no longer represents a global health emergency, says WHO

A healthcare worker collects a swab sample of a tourist for COVID-19 testing amid surge in coronavirus cases in some countries, at the eastern entrance of the Taj Mahal, in Agra.
1 min read

Policeman injured after militant attack in J-K's Anantnag district

JeM attack on BSF camp: 3 terrorists, jawan killed near Srinagar airport
1 min read

Uttar Pradesh govt plans 'Ramaland' in Ayodhya modelled on Disneyland

Uttar Pradesh govt plans ‘Ramaland’ in Ayodhya modelled on Disneyland
4 min read

Delhi sees coldest day in May in 41 yrs; min temp dips to 15.8 deg Celsius

weather
1 min read

