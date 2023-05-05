Farmers to gather in wrestlers' support at Jantar Mantar: Samyukta Kisan

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (non-political) on Friday said a large number of farmers will gather at the Janta Mantar here on May 8 in support of wrestlers protesting against Wrestling Federation of India president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.
A blame game erupted between the Delhi Police and protesting wrestlers on Thursday over a late-night scuffle at Jantar Mantar which led to a political slugfest and a threat by the grapplers to return their medals and awards, including Padma Shri, to the government.
A large number of farmers will gather at the Janta Mantar site here on May 8 in support of wrestlers, Samyukta Kisan Morcha (non-political) said in a statement.
The outfit also reiterated its demand for Singh's arrest.
The SKM (non-political), a breakaway group of the Samyukt Kisan Morcha that spearheaded the year-long agitation against the now-repealed farm laws of the Centre, said farmers' organisations associated with it also unanimously passed a resolution demanding the arrest of the WFI chief during a virtual meeting.
The wrestlers have launched a second round of protest at Jantar Mantar here against Singh, a sexual harassment accused.
