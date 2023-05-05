close

Violence in Manipur a result of govt policy of 'dividing the people': CPI

The CPI has urged the Centre to initiate dialogue in Manipur, alleging that the violence that has broken out in the state is the result of the policy of "dividing the people"

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Manipur violence

Photo: PTI

Last Updated : May 05 2023 | 6:36 PM IST
The CPI has urged the Centre to initiate dialogue in Manipur, alleging that the violence that has broken out in the state is the result of the policy of "dividing the people".

Clashes broke out in the state after a demonstration by tribal groups against a move to grant Scheduled Tribe status to the Meiteis that the residents of the hills had been enjoying for decades since Independence.

In a statement on Friday, the Left party said the reports of violence and arson coming from Manipur are matters of serious concern for the entire nation.

"The ongoing turmoil in Manipur is a direct result of the policy of dividing the people pursued by the so-called 'double-engine' government of the BJP. Divide and strife between people were encouraged for electoral gains and has resulted in a strategically located state like Manipur being engulfed by all-encompassing violence.

"This violence has a background of divisions and it cannot be controlled enduringly by using force. This is testimony to the failure of the Manipur policy pursued by the Union Home Ministry and the state government," it said.

The statement further said that while many people have lost their lives in the violence, a greater number has been displaced.

The conflict reaching alarming levels of violence is "disheartening and shows that the people of Manipur are losing their confidence in the state", the CPI said.

It further said, "(The) CPI understands the conflict as a political and social conflict and not merely a law and order issue. The CPI demands of the Union Home Ministry and the state government of Manipur reach out to all stakeholders and political parties for the immediate cessation of hostilities.

"A political solution to the crisis should be reached by taking all opinions and people into confidence and restoring normalcy and peace in Manipur. (The) CPI appeals to all sections of the people of Manipur to maintain peace and tranquility."

Multiple sources said the fighting between communities had left several scores of people dead and nearly a hundred injured. However, the police were unwilling to confirm this.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Manipur CPI

First Published: May 05 2023 | 6:56 PM IST

