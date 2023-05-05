close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Hang me the day you find my involvement in corruption: Kejriwal to PM Modi

Delhi CM Kejriwal claimed that central probe agencies are trying to prove by "any means" that he is "thief", and told PM that he can hang him publicly if corruption of even paisa is found against him

Press Trust of India Ludhiana
Kejriwal

2 min read Last Updated : May 05 2023 | 6:44 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday claimed that central probe agencies are trying to prove by "any means" that he is a "thief", and told the prime minister that he can hang him publicly if corruption of even a paisa is found against him.

Kejriwal was on April 16 questioned by the CBI in connection with the excise policy case in which his former deputy Manish Sisodia is already in jail. The agency had summoned Kejriwal as a witness.

"They put the CBI, ED, Income Tax and police after me. Why? There is only one purpose -- which is to prove by any means that 'Kejriwal chor hai (Kejriwal is a thief)' and prove that he has indulged in corruption," he said.

Kejriwal was speaking after dedicating 80 'Aam Aadmi Clinics' to the people of Punjab at an event here.

"I want tell Modi ji," the Delhi CM said, "Prime Minister ji, if Kejriwal is corrupt, there is no one honest in this world. I want to tell him that the day you find corruption of a single paisa against Kejriwal, hang me publicly."

"But stop this 'roz-roz ki nautanki and tamasha (drama)," Kejriwal said, attacking the Modi government.

Also Read

Operation Sheesh Mahal: Why do BJP and Congress want Delhi CM to resign?

Centre, other states can also consider anti-radicalisation cell, says Shah

BJP demands white paper on pollution from Delhi govt as AQI deteriorates

Kejriwal loves power, position, money: BJP spokespman Sambit Patra

Our Constitution is pride of country's democracy: Arvind Kejriwal

Violence in Manipur a result of govt policy of 'dividing the people': CPI

India-Russia reaffirm commitment to strengthen cooperation on terrorism

India and Pakistan take veiled swipe at each other at SCO meeting

Sonowal to receive first cargo vessel to Sittwe port in Myanmar on Tue

Vice-President Dhankhar reaches London for King Charles III's Coronation

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Arvind Kejriwal India Prime Minister

First Published: May 05 2023 | 7:16 PM IST

Latest News

View More

India and Pakistan take veiled swipe at each other at SCO meeting

Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit, at Samarkand, Uzbekistan.
6 min read

Sonowal to receive first cargo vessel to Sittwe port in Myanmar on Tue

Sarbananda Sonowal, Union Minister of Ports, Shipping & Waterways
2 min read
Premium

Demat additions slow in April despite sharp market rally, shows data

market, stocks, stock market trading, stock market
2 min read

Vice-President Dhankhar reaches London for King Charles III's Coronation

Vice President
2 min read

Sebi revises requirements for issuance, listing of transition bonds

Sebi, Securities and Exchange Board of India
3 min read

Most Popular

View More

Coal to dominate India power mix until 2030 despite record renewables push

coal
3 min read

LIVE: Covid-19 no longer represents a global health emergency, says WHO

A healthcare worker collects a swab sample of a tourist for COVID-19 testing amid surge in coronavirus cases in some countries, at the eastern entrance of the Taj Mahal, in Agra.
1 min read

Policeman injured after militant attack in J-K's Anantnag district

JeM attack on BSF camp: 3 terrorists, jawan killed near Srinagar airport
1 min read

Uttar Pradesh govt plans 'Ramaland' in Ayodhya modelled on Disneyland

Uttar Pradesh govt plans ‘Ramaland’ in Ayodhya modelled on Disneyland
4 min read

Delhi sees coldest day in May in 41 yrs; min temp dips to 15.8 deg Celsius

weather
1 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateWorld Economic Forum

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateWorld Economic Forum

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateWorld Economic Forum

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon