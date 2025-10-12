Sunday, October 12, 2025 | 10:23 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Farooq Abdullah hails Israel-Hamas ceasefire, hopes lasting peace in Gaza

Farooq Abdullah hails Israel-Hamas ceasefire, hopes lasting peace in Gaza

Farooq Abdullah stressed the need for all parties to uphold and fully implement the terms of the ceasefire, emphasising that only through commitment and compassion can true peace be achieved

Farooq Abdullah

"This is an important and much-needed development. I sincerely hope it will lead to immediate and sustained humanitarian relief for the people of Gaza who have suffered immensely," Abdullah said in a statement. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Srinagar
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 12 2025 | 10:20 PM IST

Listen to This Article

National Conference (NC) president Farooq Abdullah on Sunday welcomed the ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas, and expressed hope that it would pave the way for peace after two years of "heartbreaking" conflict.

"This is an important and much-needed development. I sincerely hope it will lead to immediate and sustained humanitarian relief for the people of Gaza who have suffered immensely," Abdullah said in a statement.

He stressed the need for all parties to uphold and fully implement the terms of the ceasefire, emphasising that only through commitment and compassion can true peace be achieved.

"It is imperative that this truce evolves into a permanent ceasefire. Let this be the beginning of a just, comprehensive, and lasting resolution to the Palestinian issue, one that upholds human dignity, justice, and international law," he added.

 

Calling for urgent action to scale up humanitarian assistance, Abdullah reiterated the global responsibility to support the war-ravaged population in rebuilding their lives and restoring hope.

"Now is the time to show solidarity and humanity. The world must unite to deliver aid, rebuild communities, and work towards a peaceful and dignified future for all in the region," he said.

The former chief minister of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir prayed for peace and healing in the region, expressing hope that the ceasefire would be a turning point towards a brighter and more peaceful Middle East.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

DMRC, Delhi metro

DMRC invites bids to procure 500 MU renewable energy for low-carbon ops

Rape, gang-rape

BJP, Congress hold protest over 'gang rape' of medical student in Durgapur

Himanta Biswa Sarma, Himanta Biswa, Himanta

Singapore Police sought vital information over Zubeen's death, says Himanta

Tejashwi Yadav, Tejashwi

Bihar opposition likely to finalise seat-sharing, announce joint manifesto

Delhi air quality

Delhi's air quality 'moderate', temperature below 20 deg C for third day

Topics : India News Farooq Abdullah israel Hamas National Conference

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 12 2025 | 10:20 PM IST

Explore News

IND vs WI LIVE Score 2nd Test, Day 3Stocks to Watch TodayYouTube Second Chance ProgramWorld Mental Health Day 2025Religare Broking Top Stocks PickGold-Silver Price TodayTCS Q2 ResultNEEP PG Result CancelledUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon