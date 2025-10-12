Sunday, October 12, 2025 | 08:50 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Singapore Police sought vital information over Zubeen's death, says Himanta

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of a function here, Sarma said the Assam government has already collected and forwarded the required inputs to the authorities in Singapore

Press Trust of India Guwahati
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 12 2025 | 8:46 PM IST

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday said the Singapore Police has sought some "vital information" in connection with the death of singer Zubeen Garg in the island nation.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of a function here, Sarma said the Assam government has already collected and forwarded the required inputs to the authorities in Singapore.

"Yesterday, the Singapore Police sent some vital queries to his family. We have already collected the inputs from the family and sent those to the Singapore authorities. They are investigating the case very seriously," he said.

The CM, however, did not specify what information the foreign nation sought from Garg's family.

 

The celebrated singer died while swimming in the sea in Singapore on September 19. He had gone to the Southeast Asian nation to attend the 4th edition of the North East India Festival.

The Indian government had earlier invoked the Mutual Legal Assistance Treaty (MLAT) with Singapore, seeking cooperation in the investigation into the death of Garg.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Oct 12 2025 | 8:46 PM IST

