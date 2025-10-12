Sunday, October 12, 2025 | 07:50 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Bihar opposition likely to finalise seat-sharing, announce joint manifesto

Bihar opposition likely to finalise seat-sharing, announce joint manifesto

'The Congress is likely to get a respectable and acceptable number of seats,' Ramesh said

Tejashwi Yadav, Tejashwi

Top sources said talks between the RJD and Congress are underway, and their leadership may meet on Monday as RJD's Lalu Prasad and Tejashwi Yadav are in the national capital. (Photo:PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 12 2025 | 7:49 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The opposition 'Mahagathbandhan' alliance in Bihar is likely to finalise its seat-sharing in the next few days and may announce its candidates along with a joint manifesto this week.

Top sources said talks between the RJD and Congress are underway, and their leadership may meet on Monday as RJD's Lalu Prasad and Tejashwi Yadav are in the national capital.

"The Congress president has been speaking to all the coalition partners in Bihar, and the final discussion is on for deciding candidates in a few seats where the Congress and some other parties feel they are strong. The Congress president is talking to all political leaders for the last two days in Bihar," Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said.

 

He said the talks between the leaderships of RJD and Congress are also on and the leaders of the two main parties may also meet by Monday.

On the delay in seat-sharing announcement, Ramesh said, "We have to adjust some new partners in the 'Mahagathbandhan' and we have to adjust them too in seat-sharing."  "In the next two-three days, we expect all the seats to be finalised and declared," he said.

Also Read

Vice president election

Radhakrishnan vs Reddy: MPs set to elect India's next Vice President

Finance ministers of opposition-ruled states

Oppn-ruled states meet ahead of GST Council, seek revenue loss compensation

Rahul Gandhi, Tejashwi yadav, Voter Adhikar Yatra

March marking culmination of 'Vote Adhikar Yatra' begins in Bihar

TAx

GST rate reforms: Oppn-ruled states call for additional levy for 5 yrs

Goods and Services Tax, GST

Oppn states demand compensation for revenue loss due to GST reform proposal

Asked about the number of seats the Congress will contest this time, Ramesh said, "Anything between half a century and a century".

However, sources said the Congress will get more than 50 but less than 70 seats, which the Congress had contested the last time in the Bihar polls. They added that top Congress leaders would be meeting at the party headquarters on Monday for finalising candidates in some more seats in the Bihar assembly polls.

"The Congress is likely to get a respectable and acceptable number of seats," Ramesh said.

About the electoral prospects of the opposition 'Mahagathbandhan' in Bihar, Ramesh said, "The desire for change is there in Bihar and the charge-sheet released by the Congress evoked a very good response."  On the "jungle-raj" narrative of the BJP against RJD rule, he said that "people are worried about today and not what happened 20 years ago".

"People realise and know that Nitish Kumar is not in control and he is only a face now. He is not going to come back as chief minister and is not the same as he was 20 years ago," the Congress leader said and accused the BJP of indulging in polarisation in Bihar too.

He said the bureaucracy is running the Bihar government currently and there is a strong feeling that Nitish Kumar "is there but is not in command".

Though NDA is banking upon the direct benefit transfer (DBT) scheme, which made a good headline, but the people understand the ground realities and are seeking change, he claimed.

Party sources said the Congress is working on announcing a few schemes to counter the NDA's narrative and sops, and is likely to announce them soon.

Besides the 'vote chori' campaign, the Congress is focusing on extremely backward classes. It announced the Mai-behen Maan Yojna under which Rs 2,500 will be transferred into the bank accounts of underprivileged women, and some more proposals are in the works.

The Congress contested on 70 assembly seats in the last Bihar polls and won 19, while the RJD contested on 144 seats and bagged 75 in the 243-member Assembly.

Bihar assembly polls are to be held in two phases on November 6 and 11, and the counting of votes is on November 14. The filing of nomination began on October 10 for the first phase in which 121 seats will go to polls.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Delhi air quality

Delhi's air quality 'moderate', temperature below 20 deg C for third day

Malagasy riot police use tear gas to disperse protesters during a demonstration against frequent power outages and water shortages, near the University of Antananarivo, Madagascar September 29, 2025 | REUTERS

Attempted coup is underway in Madagascar, country's president says

Mallikarjun Kharge, Kharge, Mallikarjun

Modi govt corroding RTI Act and hollowing out democracy, says Congress

Rahul Gandhi, Rahul, Congress leader

Education must not become privilege for a few, says Rahul Gandhi

Mayawati

Rape of minor girl in Lucknow deeply saddening and shameful: Mayawati

Topics : Lalu Prasad Yadav Bihar Election 2025 News Opposition parties Tejashwi Yadav Congress rjd

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 12 2025 | 7:49 PM IST

Explore News

IND vs WI LIVE Score 2nd Test, Day 3Stocks to Watch TodayYouTube Second Chance ProgramWorld Mental Health Day 2025Religare Broking Top Stocks PickGold-Silver Price TodayTCS Q2 ResultNEEP PG Result CancelledUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon