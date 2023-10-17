close
Fatal collision in Pune: Four dead, two injured as truck catches fire

Prima facie, it appears that the truck collided with a container due to brake failure and then went on to hit another truck, after which it caught fire, the police said

accident

Photo: ANI/Representative

ANI
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 17 2023 | 7:54 AM IST
Four people, including two minors, were killed after a truck caught fire following a collision in Maharashtra's Pune on Monday night, the police said.
According to officials, four people, including two minors, died in the accident, which took place near the Swaminarayan temple and Navle bridge on the Pune-Bangaluru highway at around 09.30 pm.
Prima facie, it appears that the truck collided with a container due to brake failure and then went on to hit another truck, after which it caught fire, the police said.
Following the information, a team of officials from the Pune Municipal Corporation's fire department reached the spot and doused the flames.
The bodies of the victims were removed from the burning truck and taken to a hospital for further proceedings.
Police said that there were six people in the truck when the incident took place.
"Four of them died, while two others managed to escape by jumping off the truck. They also sustained injuries in the accident," they said.
"The victims have however not been identified yet," they added.
Police were further looking into the incident.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Oct 17 2023 | 7:54 AM IST

