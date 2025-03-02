Sunday, March 02, 2025 | 07:16 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Father of woman on death row in Abu Dhabi moves HC to know her well-being

Father of woman on death row in Abu Dhabi moves HC to know her well-being

The plea further alleged that Shahzadi was inadequately represented before the local courts in a case pertaining to the alleged murder of her employer's four-month-old child

gavel law cases

File image of a gavel | Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 02 2025 | 7:11 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The father of an Indian woman on death row in Abu Dhabi has approached the Delhi High Court, seeking to know her well-being.

In his petition, which is likely to come up for hearing on Monday, Shabbir Khan -- a resident of Banda in Uttar Pradesh -- said there was "profound uncertainty" with respect to his daughter Shahzadi's condition, and his repeated applications to the Ministry of External Affairs for clarification were "fruitless".

The plea further alleged that Shahzadi was inadequately represented before the local courts in a case pertaining to the alleged murder of her employer's four-month-old child and she was pressured into "confessing", leading to the imposition of death penalty on July 31, 2023.

 

"On February 14, 2025, the petitioner's daughter telephoned him from detention, informing him that she had been relocated within the facility and prior to her potential execution, her final wish was to speak with her parents," the petition said.

"The petitioner, with considerable effort, submitted an application dated February 21, 2025, to the Ministry of External Affairs, seeking to ascertain the current legal status of his daughter and confirm whether she remains alive or has been executed," it added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Avalanche

U'khand avalanche: Of 50 workers rescued, 4 die; search on for four more

BJP Flag, BJP

Delhi govt planning cruise service in Yamuna for tourism purposes: Official

South Indian restaurant in Bengaluru sells masala dosa for Rs 20, idli for Rs 10

Karnataka to submit report on using plastic sheets for steaming idli

Ashwini Vaishnaw, Ashwini, Vaishnaw

Railways to start exporting locomotives from Dahod in next 3 yrs: Vaishnaw

Pollution, India Pollution

High-rise buildings, complexes to mandatorily install anti-smog guns

Topics : Delhi High Court Abu Dhabi death penalty

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 02 2025 | 7:11 AM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEBusiness Standard Manthan LIVEStocks To WatchStock Market CrashAFG vs AUS Playing 11Latest News LIVEGold Silver Price TodayGATE 2025 Answer KeyMarathi Bhasha Gaurav Diwas 2025Nothing Phone 3a Series Software Support
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon